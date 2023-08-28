Iman Vellani takes a break from her MCU role to step into the shoes of another Marvel hero

Iman Vellani showcased her Marvel knowledge once more through the art of cosplaying. Instead of dressing up as the superheroine she’s known for, the Ms. Marvel actress decided to shine a light on a character that not many people may have heard of.

Vellani was spotted at Fan Expo Canada with Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, dressed up as X-Men‘s Jubilee. If you don’t know who that is, she’s a mutant with the ability to generate explosive energy blasts. She also appeared in various X-Men films like The Last Stand and Apocalypse, portrayed by Katrina Florece and Kea Wong.

The photo made its way to r/MarvelStudios, where she was not only praised for her cosplay, but also her passion for the franchise. People in that subreddit are aware that the actress tends to lurk in the sub using alt accounts, and that she knows her Marvel content to the point where she got in trouble with Kevin Feige. Some believe she has the potential to lead Marvel Studios based on her appreciation for the characters, and that she could be the future of the superhero franchise.

What’s interesting about her cosplay is that it doesn’t seem to breach SAG-AFTRA guidelines. The actors’ guild released an FAQ to content creators and influencers when the strikes began, and stated that cosplayers are urged not to dress up as any characters from TV shows and films from struck companies. While Jubilee did appear in the Fox X-Men movies, many could argue that the actress based her costume on the comics, especially since she wasn’t a major character onscreen. After all, the Guild allowed cosplayers to dress up as favorites found in other mediums like books.

At the moment, Jubilee and the rest of the X-Men have yet to make their MCU debut, even though Ms. Marvel hinted at the superhero team during the finale. While Kamala Khan was revealed as a mutant, it’s unlikely that she will join Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters anytime soon.