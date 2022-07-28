‘Ms. Marvel’ star Iman Vellani admits to using fake accounts on Marvel subreddits

Be careful about who you talk to on Reddit, because any one of them could just be Iman Vellani, as the Ms. Marvel star admitted to using fake Reddit accounts to interact with fans online.

During her recent appearance on Seth Meyers’ late-night show, Vellani revealed to Meyers that she has plenty of private accounts, and she has used those to interact with fans online. Vellani also said that “she could breathe” after she kept the entire project a secret for two years and that she enjoyed arguing with fans using the knowledge she has.

“I’m not present on social media publicly, but I do have like a lot of private accounts, especially on Reddit. I’m just like arguing with people about theories. I’m like “You don’t even know what’s coming, man. Like you’re so wrong.” It’s so liberating

Fans on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit who saw the video began to be suspicious of everyone, especially the alt accounts. Some began to joke about the idea of Vellani becoming the ‘Kang’ of the Marvel subreddits, suggesting that there’s going to be an ‘Imanverse.’ Others began the hunt to find these burner accounts, with some mods admitting that they might have accidentally banned some of them without knowing.

Vellani took part in a Reddit AMA in early July. During this online event, she answered questions from fans about her experience on the show, her favorite Marvel characters, and what it was like working with Kevin Feige.

It was revealed at the end of Ms. Marvel that Vellani would be returning to the MCU in the film The Marvels, and how the post-credit scene from the Disney Plus show was an actual shot from the movie.

All episodes of Ms. Marvel are now available to stream on Disney Plus.