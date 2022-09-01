Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.

No Way Home‘s “More Fun Stuff Version” promises more tears

This weekend offers a treat for Spidey lovers, as Spider-Man: No Way Home is returning to theaters for an extended re-release, adding in an extra 11 minutes of fresh content including a brand-new post-credits scene that is sure to leave folks sobbing into their popcorn. We won’t divulge the details right here, for those who want to remain spoiler-free, but if you want to be emotionally prepared before catching The More Fun Stuff Version then visit here.

Fans react as an ironclad favorite returns in Wonder Man

We still don’t know who’s playing the title role of Simon Williams yet, but the Wonder Man TV show has nonetheless added its first cast member in the form of Iron Man 3 star Sir Ben Kingsley. Yes, everyone’s favorite fake Mandarin Trevor Slattery is returning to the MCU following his recent role in Shang-Chi, and folks are here for the news ⏤ especially if it means Slattery’s adorable sidekick Morris is coming back, too.

Doctor Strange 2’s fantastic thrown-out post-credits scene revealed

Marvel fans had their brains blown like poor Black Bolt when John Krasinski appeared as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but writer Michael Waldron has now opened up about his original vision for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction into the MCU. Waldron dropped the bombshell that DS2 was supposed to feature a post-credits scene checking in on Reed in the Baxter Building, thereby setting up the Fantastic Four reboot!

Who’s taking Tony’s place on the Avengers team?

We’ve still got several years to go until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars get here, but forward-thinking fans are already pondering who will be the new Iron Man of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes team when they next reassemble. Interestingly, most seem to agree that Doctor Strange is the most likely successor to Tony Stark’s spot, seeing as this is the Multiverse Saga and Stephen is the one with the multiversal experience. You heard it here first.

