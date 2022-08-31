Marvel fans are here for an old favorite’s confirmed return in ‘Wonder Man’

Wondrous news, True Believers! The Wonder Man Disney Plus series has found its first cast member, and oddly enough it’s not Simon Williams. The TV adaptation of the actor-turned-superhero is set to bring back Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, the shambolic English thespian who masqueraded as the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 before making a shock return in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings. Fans are excited to see what hijinks the character gets up to next in Wonder Man.

With Kingsley on board, it’s looking more and more likely that Wonder Man will follow in the sitcom-esque footsteps of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Instead of spoofing courtroom dramas, Wonder Man will probably aim for Hollywood satire. Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton serves as EP with Andrew Guest (Community) as showrunner. Nathan Fillion played Simon Williams in some Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 deleted scenes, but it’s currently unclear if he will reprise his role.