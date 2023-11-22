Latest Marvel News: James Gunn beats ‘The Marvels’ at its own game as ‘Fantastic Four’ flirts with its most contentious casting yet

The Marvels doesn’t have much going for it, unfortunately, what with its disastrous box office gross so far, but at least it had that epic post-credits scene teasing the return of an X-Men favorite. Unfortunately, its USP has been swiped by DC chief James Gunn for his new Superman reboot.

Elsewhere, the casting conversation surrounding Marvel’s Fantastic Four is getting weirder by the day as we may be on the brink of the unexpected gender-flipping of an iconic character. But don’t remind The Marvels haters, because they are losing it.

James Gunn repeats The Marvels‘ biggest trick by casting another Beast in Superman: Legacy

Screengrab via Youtube/Jaguar/Image via DC Comics

The one thing that everyone loved about The Marvels was that it brought back Kelsey Grammer as Beast, so it’s ironic that James Gunn has decided to one-up the latest release from his former employers/current rivals by hiring Nicholas Hoult — the X-Men franchise’s other Beast — in Superman: Legacy. Specifically, the Renfield star is our new Lex Luthor — and people are loving this casting. Hoult’s joining his former First Class co-star Edi Gathegi in the film, although of course Hugh Jackman is in Deadpool 3 and folks still want Michael Fassbender as Doctor Doom. It’s like Marvel and DC are playing some kind of schoolyard team-picking game with the former Fox cast. Who’s going to be picked last? I’m guessing Toad.

Forget Javier Bardem as Galactus, the Fantastic Four reboot is rumored to feature a female Silver Surfer

via 20th Century Fox

There have been some wild Fantastic Four casting updates of late, with Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic turning out to be the sanest. The latest rumor — and emphasis on rumor — going around is that Silver Surfer will be reimagined as female. Sure, this would only continue Marvel’s current addiction for switching male comic book characters to female ones for the screen, but it sounds like this twist would break the haters’ heads more than any other change if you’re brave enough to dive into the reactions on social media. That’s despite there being some precedent for this in the source material.

The Marvels may have cut a Carol/Valkyrie romance, and now we need to Snyderverse the heck out of this

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Tessa Thompson’s always welcome in the MCU, but her cameo in The Marvels was sadly threadbare. According to intel, though, her role in the film was supposed to be a little more meaty and originally it was confirmed that Valkyrie and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel had had a romantic relationship since we’d last seen them. Needless to say, Valcarol fans are furious that this might’ve been denied to them and now the calls for a #ReleaseTheDaCostaCut campaign have begun. I mean, Justice League was a box office bomb and we still got The Snyder Cut, but something tells us we shouldn’t get our hopes up to see this deleted material emerge. Unless anyone fancies breaking into the Disney vault? (Note: We Got This Covered does not condone any attempted break-in of the Disney vault. You didn’t get the idea from us).