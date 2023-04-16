It’s all about cinematic universes theses days, as theater-going audiences don’t seem to be drawn in unless a movie is some kind of sequel, reboot, or connected to something larger than itself. You’d think that would be something James Gunn, chief of the DC universe these days, would have accepted by now, but he’s nonetheless hit back after one Multiverse Saga-loving Marvel fan insinuated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wasn’t worth watching. Elsewhere, Hugh Jackman takes his feud with Ryan Reynolds to a new low.

James Gunn has the perfect response to Marvel fan questioning why Guardians 3 even exists

via Marvel Studios

Seeing as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania didn’t exactly kickstart Kang’s arc in the best way possible, you’d think fans might be looking forward to a break from Phase Five’s overarching storyline with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but one Twitter user apparently isn’t seeing it that way as they had the temerity to ask James Gunn what is even the point of the threequel coming out as part of the Multiverse Saga when it’s set to be so standalone. A clearly exasperated Gunn then replied with a whole list of reasons why it fully deserves its place in the MCU release slate.

Hugh Jackman lashes out with his lowest blow yet in the latest leg of his Ryan Reynolds feud

via 20th Century Fox

There’s seemingly nothing Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds won’t do in service of attempting to one-up each other in their never-ending online feud. And that includes bringing the other one’s mother into the conversation. Yes, all-round Australian gent Jackman risked his reputation by referencing Reynolds’ mom in his latest attempt to drag his Deadpool 3 co-star — although, in typical Jackman style, he did in such a polite way that it might take you a moment to realize it’s a dig. Wolverine 1, Wade Wilson 0 — Reynolds, it’s your turn to launch a counter-attack.

Hey, remember when the MCU almost got started in the 1970s? No, neither did we

via CBS

In another reality out there in the Multiverse, the MCU isn’t just 15 years old but actually is pushing 50. While we wait for Guardians 3 to get here, Marvel fans apparently have nothing better to do than revisit one of the most obscure superhero films ever made —1978’s Doctor Strange. This CBS TV movie aired at the same time as the network was airing two other Marvel properties, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk (which also featured guest spots from Daredevil and Thor). If Strange had proven successful enough to spawn a show of its own, we could very well have ended up with a shared Marvel universe 30 years ahead of Iron Man. Who’d have thunk it.

We can’t say for sure if Galactus will turn up in The Marvels’ post-credits scene (although wouldn’t it be epic if he did?) but we do know that more Marvel news is just around the corner.