Hugh Jackman strikes the lowest of blows by bringing Ryan Reynolds’ mother into their ongoing feud

On their own, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are two of the most wholesome and widely-beloved stars that Hollywood has to over. Put them together, though, and you’ve got a recipe for relentless trolling.

Since first crossing paths on the set of infamous disaster X-Men Origins: Wolverine a decade and a half ago, the pair have been at each other’s throats. Obviously, they’re incredibly close friends offscreen, but that hasn’t stopped them from firing shots in the other’s direction anytime the opportunity even remotely presents itself.

Funnily enough, they’re back at it again, but this time Jackman brought Reynolds’ mother into the mix. Before getting too shocked at the longtime Logan embracing the dark arts of “yo momma” jokes, it was of a typically wholesome nature after he celebrated Ryan’s recent success by blithely referring to him as “Tammy’s son.”

100 percent accurate, sure, but a barb nonetheless. Jackman refusing to acknowledge his arch-nemesis by name is typically on-brand for their legendary social media battle, but we wonder how they’ll fare spending so much time in close proximity with each other when cameras begin rolling on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 this summer, where they’ll be forced to spend all day every day with each other, side-by-side, and very likely in almost every scene.

Hopefully Tammy raised her boy right, then, because there’s going to be plenty of posturing to come when the Merc with a Mouth and the mutton-chopped mutant finally team up in the world’s biggest franchise.