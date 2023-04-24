Latest Marvel News: James Gunn mocks one of the MCU’s worst elements as the movie that cost Kevin Feige’s right hand their job wins awards

James Gunn has been accused of spending a little too much time online when he’s busy enough as it is running DC Studios and promoting his grand farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like it’s led to the writer and director mocking a meme used to bash the franchise over the head in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

He’s also been fielding accusations that Vin Diesel has been robbing the studio blind for his minimal voice requirements as Groot, while Kevin Feige’s longtime lieutenant has seen the blow of their firing softened by the project that led to them being booted out by Disney winning a smattering of awards. Just a regular day for the MCU, then…

Well, that just happened: James Gunn fires a sneaky shot at the MCU’s love of a quip

Screengrab via YouTube

Having gained a life of its own as a popular meme used to mock the sheer volume of gags and one-liners that find their way into every MCU project, James Gunn has only gone ahead and roasted the entire “well, that just happened” scenario in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Of course, there’s a minimal chance that it’s nothing more than a coincidence, but based on how much time the writer and director spends on Twitter, you can’t help but think it was made with 100 percent deliberate intentions.

Victoria Alonso may have been fired, but at least the movie that caused it won some awards

via Amazon Studios

After almost 20 years working for Marvel, Victoria Alonso was shown the exit recently due to an alleged breach of contract that stemmed from her lending her assistance and name to acclaimed drama Argentina, 1985.

Things looked to be getting dicey for a while as the courtroom loomed, but in a fortunate stroke of coincidence, the film that robbed Kevin Feige of his right hand won some awards shortly after the two warring parties reached a settlement.

No, Vin Diesel hasn’t been stealing a ridiculous amount of Marvel’s money

Image via Marvel Studios

Nobody really knows how much Vin Diesel gets paid for stepping into the recording booth and uttering the same three words over and over again as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Groot, but James Gunn has stepped in to clarify how much he doesn’t make.

After it was posed to the director that the Fast & Furious figurehead had pocketed upwards of $50 million for his troubles, Gunn was quick to point out that it was 100 percent false. Which is just as well, because that would have been ludicrous.

That brings an end to yet another week of Marvel madness, but be sure to check back tomorrow to find out what’s been going on.