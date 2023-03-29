With the MCU not in the brightest spot right now, the franchise is for once being overshadowed by other movie universes that are taking both the theatrical and streaming audiences by storm. For starters, the digital release of Avatar: The Way of Water is only reopening old, barely healed wounds in its war against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while the success of John Wick: Chapter 4 has Marvel fans convinced the Multiverse Saga could benefit from a bit of that series’ blood-pumping style.

As Avatar 2 hits VOD, a new battle between Pandora and Wakanda breaks out — and Marvel loses again

Image via The Walt Disney Company

While its Disney Plus due date is still a mystery, Avatar 2 is now yours to own on VOD, and while that’s a good thing for followers of the visually stunning sci-fi saga, it’s not happy news for Marvel’s own super-sized aquatic sequel as film fans are once again pitting the two movies against each other, with the MCU unfortunately come up short for a second time. What’s more, the transition to a smaller screen is also doing The Way of the Water way more favors than it did Wakanda Forever. Somewhere, James Cameron is scrolling through Twitter on his burner account and laughing.

A founding Avenger we thought was gone for good may just return via an epic storyline beginning in Daredevil: Born Again

Image Marvel Studios

Another day, another Daredevil: Born Again rumor. The latest is a lot more ambitious than the others, though, and if true could have genuinely MCU-shattering ramifications. The intel goes that Kingpin’s bid for political power will begin in the Disney Plus show but will spill over into multiple other MCU projects, as he wages war on the street-level heroes of New York City — including DD, Spider-Man, and a certain founding member of the Avengers that we were sure was out of the franchise for good, both for on and off screen reasons.

Marvel fans want John Wick director to helm an MCU movie, and it’s a dream project they’ve been demanding for a decade

Image via Lionsgate

Sorry, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but John Wick: Chapter 4 is undoubtedly the biggest movie in cinemas right now, so naturally it’s leaving Marvel fans thinking the MCU could do with a bit of that magic. Chad Stahelski should be right at the top of Kevin Feige’s list for talented filmmakers he needs to recruit ASAP, then, and Reddit folks think they know the perfect project for him. It might not be one that’s actively on the docket at this point, but it’s certainly one that fans have been dreaming about for a full decade now. In the meantime, let’s get Keanu Reeves’s career as Ghost Rider going, K?

MCU lovers may be muddled over Captain America 4 morphing into The Incredible Hulk 2, but one thing that’s clear is that more Marvel news will be delivered your way real soon.