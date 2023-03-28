MCU-changing ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ rumors suggest a shock return for a founding Avenger

Daredevil: Born Again might not be entirely the continuation of the original Netflix series that fans were hoping it would be, what with various key cast-members either absent or replaced. However, the latest word on the street indicates that at least it will have major repercussions for the MCU going forward, as the incoming Disney Plus series could establish a major plotline that will spread across multiple projects.

As first reported by The Cosmic Circus, rumors that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk is about to run for Mayor of New York City, as per the comics, are bang on the money. However, his stint in office allegedly won’t come to pass in Born Again itself but will continue on in other movies and TV shows, such as Spider-Man 4. Mirroring the Dark Reign event (which saw Norman Osborn similarly rise to a place of political power), Fisk will use his position to hunt down the city’s street-level vigilantes.

As you’d expect, this is said to include the likes of Daredevil and Spidey, not to mention both Hawkeyes, Kate Bishop and Clint Barton. While Hailee Steinfeld’s return as Kate is no surprise, it is a shock to hear that Jeremy Renner is apparently headed for a comeback as Clint, for a couple of reasons. For one, his superheroing career seemed to be over, plus of course there’s Renner’s real-life injury to consider.

Nevertheless, the idea of Clint returning is getting the fans excited. Not just for what it means for his character, but also the promise that we could finally see his wife Laura/Agent 19 out in the field.

Although others think that the OG Hawkeye has done more than enough at this point to earn his happy retirement. Leave him alone, Fisk!

Again, these story details are uncorroborated at this time so we should not be treating them as fact, but it’s certainly far from the most incredulous rumor about the MCU’s future we’ve ever heard. No doubt more updates about what Daredevil: Born Again has in store will emerge as its production deepens ahead of its 2024 premiere.