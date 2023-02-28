Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s secrets sure look to blame for ‘Quantumania’ crashing and Phase Five’s downfall

The more we learn about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the stranger the picture gets. First, we discover Marvel threw out the movie’s original ending just weeks before it hit cinemas and now we’re finding out something troubling about how the story came together that leaves little to wonder about why it ended up a failure. Elsewhere, theorists wonder if Kang has enemies more powerful than the Avengers out to get him and, speaking of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, one of them is returning sooner than we thought…

Quantumania scribe having no idea Kang was the new big bad explains what’s going wrong with Phase Four and Five

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel’s dedication to keeping spoilers close to its chest is generally commendable, but a shocking revelation from the MCU’s new favorite screenwriter has made it clear that sometimes Kevin Feige takes this too far. Jeff Loveness has admitted he didn’t even know Kang was the Multiverse Saga’s new big bad when writing this movie, which is pretty wild given how important it is in the franchise’s overall tapestry. Let’s just hope he knows what Marvel’s plans are now that he’s working on the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (although maybe that’s why he’s having such a hard time writing it).

Marvel fans speculate that the Avengers might be the least of Kang’s worries

Image via Marvel Studios

We know a clash between Kang and the Avengers is coming very soon, but MCU theorists have got it into their heads that the Conqueror’s meddling with the timelines is going to anger some much more powerful beings than just Earth’s defenders. The latest thinking goes that surely Kang’s alteration of reality on such a grand scale is only going to make him a target for the gods of the MCU’s multiverse, like the Celestials and maybe even Eternity. For a guy who apparently can’t even handle a bunch of big ants, we’re not sure how he could handle an array of angry extradimensional entities.

One of the MCU’s biggest new heroes promises they’ll be back soon, sending fan theorists into overdrive

Image via Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi fans have had a good couple of weeks. First, a Legend of the Ten Rings sequel is reportedly confirmed, containing some major Kang action, no less. Now Simu Liu has teased that he’ll be back in the Marvel biz sooner than expected. Naturally, this has got folks wondering which project Liu is telling us he’ll pop up in, with popular suggestions including this fall’s The Marvels, next spring’s Captain America: New World Order, or maybe even the undated Armor Wars. All in all, the future’s looking good for one of Phase Four’s biggest fan-favorite additions.

The studio might be strangely zen about Quantumania reaching Morbius levels at the box office, but you can likewise relax that more Marvel news will be coming thick and fast tomorrow.