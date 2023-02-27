Simu Liu’s promise of an imminent Shang-Chi return has opened the floodgates to endless Phase 5 theories

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the best Phase 4 movies, delivering killer action sequences, great performances, and expanding the mystical possibilities of the MCU. Unfortunately, we still haven’t had much news on when Simu Liu will return as Shang-Chi.

Shang-Chi 2 is already in development, but with Destin Daniel Cretton also directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, we may have to wait until that’s in post-production for work to begin. But now, it seems Shang-Chi may return much sooner than that. In an interview with People magazine Liu was asked about his next MCU appearance. He said:

“I’m such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game. I think that’s what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan. And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think. We’ll see.”

Speculation immediately began as to where he’ll appear next, with Captain America: New World Order a popular choice:

We’d love to see Mackie and Liu teaming up too:

Might The Marvels be a better fit?

Armor Wars may also work given its West Coast location:

We also know for a fact that Liu is voicing an alternative Shang in Marvel Zombies, so he could be referring to this?

And Daredevil: Born Again would make sense for a master martial artist:

Whatever happens, it’s clear there are many opportunities for Shang-Chi to return before work begins on Shang-Chi 2. Our only fear is that a guest appearance would mean fight choreography that fails to match his solo movies, so let’s hope they put the time and effort in to show off his skills.