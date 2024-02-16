Marvel isn’t letting its fans breathe this week for all the major announcements and revelations it’s throwing our way. Want the Fantastic Four casting officially unveiled? Here you go! How about a first trailer for a highly anticipated Disney Plus series? Enjoy! As the studio seems to be in a giving mood, maybe we should request a Young Avengers movie while they’re feeling generous? Unfortunately, the Marvel fandom itself isn’t feeling quite so generous to Sony’s Madame Web…

Recommended Videos

Madame Web is nobody’s Valentine as it makes a third as much as Morbius on its first day

Photo via Sony Pictures

Itsy-bitsy spider crawled up the water spout. Down came Bob Marley and washed the spider out… Yes, in a turn of events even less shocking than the movie’s atrocious reviews, Madame Web spectacularly failed to make an impact on its opening day in theaters. All told, it brought in just $6 million from its Valentine’s Day haul, leaving Bob Marley biopic One Love to make music in the #1 slot with $14 million. For context, even Morbius managed to earn $17.3 million on its first day. Not content with being one of the bottom five Marvel movies on Rotten Tomatoes, it looks like Madame Web is set to become one of the five worst financially too. I guess if you can’t be famous, be infamous.

X-Men ’97 finally has a Disney Plus release date — and it’s x-tremely soon

Image via Marvel Animation

Marvel’s TV efforts have been a little up and down over the past year. Loki season 2 was amazing, but sadly both What If…?‘s second season and Echo failed to strike much of a chord with viewers. It remains to be seen if it will be too niche for wider audiences, but X-Men ’97 sure has a strong shot at being one of the most critically acclaimed entries in the MCU’s streaming canon. Finally, after years and years in development, the continuation of the beloved ’90s show has been given a dazzling first trailer which confirms when we can see it on Disney Plus. The 10-part first season is due to debut on March 20, just a few weeks away!

Harry Potter and the Deadpool Hallows? Is Daniel Radcliffe joining the MCU?

Image via TBS

Daniel Radcliffe has had to deny rumors that he was going to be the MCU’s Wolverine for years now — even fielding the question while hooked up to a lie detector! But rumor has it Deadpool 3 might just make this long-held bit of hot air a reality. The Harry Potter star is believed to have discreetly signed up for the film in a top-secret role, one that fans think was actually glimpsed in the trailer. Yes, people are still convinced he’s going to be the Logan of Earth-616. Honestly, though, the Deadpool movies would be the perfect place to take a favorite fan-cast like this and make it canon for the sake of a quick gag. Who knows, maybe Radcliffe will be swapping his wand for some adamantium claws come this summer.