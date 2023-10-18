‘Flattered, but no’: Freshly-shredded Daniel Radcliffe once again denies Wolverine rumors, this time while strapped to a lie detector

Even though Hugh Jackman hasn’t even returned yet – and might not for even longer than expected depending on how the strikes ultimately end up affecting the remainder of Deadpool 3‘s shooting schedule – poor Daniel Radcliffe is still batting away those Wolverine rumors.

The actor has been fielding questions on potentially growing out his mutton chops and strapping on the claws for years now, and the speculation intensified yet again when it was revealed in the most recent season of cult favorite TV series Miracle Workers that the former Harry Potter headliner was absolutely shredded.

Screenshot via 20th Century Fox

Strapped to a lie detector for an interview with Vanity Fair, Radcliffe was asked if he was the one who started the rumor in the first place, which he denied before explaining that there’s no real reason why he opted to get insanely jacked.

“I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to… you’ve seen my parents, they’re like insane fitness people. So that’s just been passed on…but no, no Wolverine. Flattered, but no.”

Of course, the legal eagles out there will no doubt point out that polygraphs are inadmissible in court as evidence, so there’s always the tiniest chance Radcliffe is lying through his teeth. Even if he was actively campaigning for the part of Wolverine, though, he’ll have to wait a while considering the scuttlebutt points in the direction of Jackman staying with the MCU until Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

After that, the recasting will no doubt begin, but the ex-Boy Who Lived will be almost 40 by then.