An absolutely shredded Daniel Radcliffe stirs up unexpected cravings and renewed Wolverine speculation all at once

A decade ago, telling somebody that Daniel Radcliffe would make for an excellent Wolverine in the event of Hugh Jackman’s retirement would have gotten you some funny looks, but there’s a lot of people out there convinced the Harry Potter headliner is the right man for the job.
Of course, the OG hasn’t slipped out the back door just yet with Jackman set to return and make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in next summer’s Deadpool 3, but images of Radcliffe looking absolutely shredded from the recent season 4 finale of Miracle Workers has led to renewed calls to have the Hogwarts graduate anointed as the superhero franchise’s canonical Logan when the inevitable recasting happens.
There are also some unexpected cravings, thirsts, and lustful glances being cast the actor’s way, too, something that’s taken an entire generation of Harry Potter aficionados by surprise after they found themselves struck by Radcliffe looking like he’s ready to open a can of whoop-ass on anyone who gets in his way.
Radcliffe has addressed the ongoing Wolverine speculation several times already and done so in a typically self-effacing manner, but you can’t argue that he’s got that feral berzerker vibe going on and then some. Could it happen? It can’t be taken completely off the table, but let’s get Deadpool 3 out of the way first before glances start being cast in the direction of Jackman’s hypothetical permanent replacement.
The Boy Who Lived? Based on these images, Radcliffe is officially The Boy Who Lifts.