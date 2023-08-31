An absolutely shredded Daniel Radcliffe stirs up unexpected cravings and renewed Wolverine speculation all at once

The Boy Who Lived? More like The Boy Who Lifts.

A decade ago, telling somebody that Daniel Radcliffe would make for an excellent Wolverine in the event of Hugh Jackman’s retirement would have gotten you some funny looks, but there’s a lot of people out there convinced the Harry Potter headliner is the right man for the job.

Of course, the OG hasn’t slipped out the back door just yet with Jackman set to return and make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in next summer’s Deadpool 3, but images of Radcliffe looking absolutely shredded from the recent season 4 finale of Miracle Workers has led to renewed calls to have the Hogwarts graduate anointed as the superhero franchise’s canonical Logan when the inevitable recasting happens.

Image via 20th Century Fox

There are also some unexpected cravings, thirsts, and lustful glances being cast the actor’s way, too, something that’s taken an entire generation of Harry Potter aficionados by surprise after they found themselves struck by Radcliffe looking like he’s ready to open a can of whoop-ass on anyone who gets in his way.

This is the final drop right. Anyone who tells me Daniel Radcliffe isn’t playing Wolverine in the MCU, better have a convincing reason. pic.twitter.com/YyiMtpImhI — _Fishbowlian (@_Fishbowlian) August 30, 2023

Daniel RADCLIFFE should definitely get a screen test for WOLVERINE. I really believe he could do it and give an AMAZING performance that would thrill and satisfy comic fans, new and old(er)😁. MARVEL Comics' X-MEN#XMEN #MCU pic.twitter.com/0MIxag6biX — ᑕᕼEᑕKTᕼEᑕIᖇᑕᑌIT🎇🌈🌺🌼🌷🌞🌸🌴🍓🍄🌹💐🌿🍃🌿 (@ChecKtheCircuiT) August 29, 2023

Another incredible season of @miracletbs! I feel like that last episode was Daniel Radcliffe's audition for Wolverine lol pic.twitter.com/QhxQcdEdYd — JackSquatJB (Go watch my music parodies!) (@JackSquatJB) August 30, 2023

I said it before and ill say it again, daniel radcliffe would be a good wolverine pic.twitter.com/Q74tjh9SdS — Wanderer (@AbsoluteWander) August 31, 2023

This Daniel Radcliffe pic checks so many boxes pic.twitter.com/KyA47v91I5 — johnny. (@itsjohnny81s) August 27, 2023

Harry Potter at 37 Daniel Radcliffe at 34 pic.twitter.com/bagXV1syeO — Mysterydog (@Mysterydog223) August 31, 2023

Radcliffe has addressed the ongoing Wolverine speculation several times already and done so in a typically self-effacing manner, but you can’t argue that he’s got that feral berzerker vibe going on and then some. Could it happen? It can’t be taken completely off the table, but let’s get Deadpool 3 out of the way first before glances start being cast in the direction of Jackman’s hypothetical permanent replacement.

The Boy Who Lived? Based on these images, Radcliffe is officially The Boy Who Lifts.