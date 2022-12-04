Latest Marvel News: Marvel Studios admits Phase Four kind of sucked as a franchise veteran blasts their most recent outing

There’s never a dull moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans barely catching their breath following the excitement of the long-awaited first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before even more potentially massive reveals make their presence felt.

Today’s selection of curious tales from the biggest franchise in the business finds an MCU veteran voicing their dissatisfaction with how things were most recently handled, while the studio itself appears to have confirmed what everybody already knew – that Phase Four was a million miles away from being its finest hour – and that’s barely even the tip of the superpowered iceberg, either.

Marvel confirms what we all knew; Phase Four kinda sucked

via Marvel Studios

Phase Four is done and dusted following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it couldn’t have come soon enough for those who weren’t exactly won over by the MCU’s post-Infinity Saga slate. Sure, we got plenty of new heroes and a few sequels, but it felt as though there was something missing throughout.

In good news for everyone, it looks like Marvel will be addressing the criticisms head-on, with a new report offering that the Multiverse Saga will focus on quality over quantity after the top brass became aware that even diehard fans were running out of ways to make excuses for the weakest Phase by far.

Captain Carter doesn’t seem to be a big fan of Captain Carter

Image via Marvel Studios

If we include feature films, One-Shots, TV shows, and video games from across the grand calculus of the multiverse, then Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter is one of the MCU’s most recurring features having racked up an impressive 13 appearances in total.

However, the actress did admit in a recent interview that she wasn’t exactly won over by her recent live-action outing as Captain Carter in Sam Raimi’s mind-bending Doctor Strange sequel, before confirming that she’d love to get back into the swing of things once again. Just maybe not as the Union Jack-spangled variant.

Old man yells at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3-shaped cloud

Photo via Marvel Studios.

Fans were blown away by the first trailer for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which promises to send everyone’s favorite band of MCU misfits out in spectacular (and worryingly emotional) style. That being said, a reference from the footage has led to the old men of Twitter yelling at clouds and cursing the youths to get off their lawns.

Brightly-colored spacesuits instantly conjure images of Among Us for a certain generation, but Film Twitter wasn’t best pleased that 2001: A Space Odyssey didn’t get the credit. Gunn homaged Stanley Kubrick’s classic, which itself inspired Among Us, before people got the two confused in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, bringing things full circle in a bizarre “only on the internet” sort of way.

A WWE star may have missed out on laying the smack down in Eternals

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In what’s probably become a rule of law given how often we’ve seen it happen over the years, no self-respecting WWE star with designs on making it as an actor can succeed without playing at least a small part in a superhero project. Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin did not get the memo, which is definitely why they’re not Oscar winners.

Current in-ring phenomenon Becky Lynch is rumored to have almost made the cut, but the scene she may or may not have shot for Eternals wound up on the cutting room floor after being deemed “too depressing”. That only makes us more curious to find out what it is, but maybe the Irish grappler will make her way back to the MCU eventually.

That’s it for another eclectic day of Marvel news, but be sure to check back tomorrow so we can round out the week in style.