Latest Marvel News: Michael B. Jordan’s Oscars action wasn’t enough to hold back the haters as ‘Ironheart’ star promises drastic changes

Black Panther is the theme of the day when it comes to the latest chatter in the Marvel sphere, as not only is Michael B. Jordan occupying our thoughts yet again, but one of Wakanda Forever‘s breakout stars is warning of some big changes ahead for their character. Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again may contain more familiar faces than it looked like for a hot minute there — at least going by an encouraging comment from a cast member. Let’s dig in.

Michael B. Jordan might’ve been a hero at the Oscars, but some MCU fans still think his Marvel villain was overrated

Photo via Marvel Studios

Michael B. Jordan continues to prove himself a champ, even outside of Creed III, with his endless Angela Bassett stanning following her unfortunate Oscars loss. And yet, although he’s making it clear he’s a real-life hero, a subset of Marvel fans are nevertheless blasting his MCU alter ego Killmonger for being an “overrated” member of the franchise’s rogues’ gallery. Everyone’s allowed their opinion, of course, but with Jordan winning over the whole internet lately for being a total gentleman, it feels like these folks have failed to read the room worse than Jimmy Kimmel with his “In Memoriam” joke.

Daredevil: Born Again star raises hopes that more Defenders Saga vets will be back alongside Jon Bernthal

Screengrab via YouTube/Screen Culture

Frank Castle’s confirmed return to the fold started Daredevil: Born Again‘s casting news on a high, but the subsequent announcement that a Netflix character would be recast only served to dampen the fandom’s excitement for the Disney Plus revival. So leave it to Michael “Son of The Sopranos’ James” Gandolfini to restore our faith that more familiar faces from the Defenders Saga will be making a comeback alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. The Many Saints of Newark actor is promising that fans will be “happy” to see all the returning characters in the new show. Color us hesitantly hyped.

Ironheart promises to feature a “drastically different” Riri Williams from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel maniacs had a mixed reaction to Riri Williams’ debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with particular backlash being directed at her Ironheart armor, but it’s still something of a surprise to hear that the engineering prodigy could be set to be reimagined from top to bottom in her own upcoming spinoff series. Dominique Thorne has explained she was warned Riri might be “drastically different” in Ironheart, so she made sure to do a deep dive into the comics in order to achieve a complete understanding of the character. Let’s hope these changes at least include a more accurate costume.

Dominique Thorne may feel that sometimes it’s good to be rejected by Marvel Studios, but for those still relying on a constant stream of MCU news, we’ve got you covered.