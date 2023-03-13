After Jimmy Kimmel’s poor ‘In Memoriam’ joke at the Oscars, many are pointing out just how many famous names the Academy missed

Not everyone was amused with Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during the Memoriam section at the 95th annual Academy Awards after the host delivered what many are calling a “tacky” joke about actor Robert Blake just days after the star’s passing.

The incident occurred during what the 55-year-old personality claimed to be an “interactive part of the show” in which he asked: “Everybody, please get out your phones, even at home; it’s time to vote. If you think Robert Blake should be part of the In Memoriam montage, text ‘GIMME-A-Blake’ to the number on your screen or to any number.” Elsewhere he added, “Text that to your mother if you like. Message and data rates may apply.”

The comments left viewers furious, many of whom took to their social media platforms where they aired out their grievances, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel and Oscar writers really blew it with the Robert Blake ‘joke,’ before adding, “Not funny or smart.”

Another person added, “OK not funny. ROBERT BLAKE joke. YOU WISH you had his talent. I don’t care if he was involved in the murder, he was acquitted. That’s how our system works. The man is barely cold. Have a little decorum. JEEZ.”

The “Cold Blood” star, who was infamously charged in the 2001 shooting death of his second wife Bonny Lee Bakley, died on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Los Angeles following a battle with heart disease. He was 89 years old. The actor was ultimately found not guilty of his wife’s killing.

Blake and his contributions to the industry weren’t the only things left out of the annual tribute which was introduced by actor John Travolta and featured a performance by Lenny Kravitz. Actress Charlbi Dean, who starred in Academy nominated movie Triangle of Sadness, was also omitted from the broadcast tribute. The South African star reportedly died of bacterial sepsis.

Other names included Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun who passed away on November 26, 2022, Anne Heche, who died in August 2022 at age 53, was also left out along with Paul Sorvino, who died in July 2022 at age 83.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has not revealed publicly why these names and others were left out.