Latest Marvel News: ‘Morbius’ basks in awards season glory ahead of the Oscars as an alien ass-kicker eyes the MCU’s newest hero

Awards season is gearing up for its grand finale with the Oscars lurking just around the corner, but it was “A New Marvel Legend” who stole a march on Hollywood’s best and brightest by taking home the acting trophy nobody wants in their cabinet.

Elsewhere across the cinematic universe spectrum, the dismal reception to the Multiverse Saga has propelled one of the franchise’s least popular titles to new heights as it undergoes a reevaluation, while an ass-kicking action hero comfortable with removing alien heads from their bodies has potentially set their sights on a brand new incoming hero.

Jared Leto wins exactly the award he deserves for Morbius

via Sony

Entering rarefied air, Jared Leto won a Golden Raspberry Award for the second consecutive year after deservedly being named as Worst Actor for stinking up the joint in Morbius, perhaps the only film in history that bombed so hard and yet still convinced a studio to release it again based entirely on the popularity of memes.

It would be a safe bet to say that Sony won’t be plunging a sequel into development anytime soon, but at least we can all sleep easy knowing that Morbius is technically an award-winning Marvel Comics adaptation.

Prey star turns her attention from aliens to animation

Prey/Hulu

Amber Midthunder instantly rocketed to the top of many fans’ MCU wish-list after displaying her jaw-dropping action hero chops in Hulu’s acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, and the actress has intimated that she reciprocates those feelings.

In sharing her excitement and enthusiasm for the impending debut of newly-created character Kahhori – set to debut in the second season of animated series What If…? – Midthunder made sure to point out that she wasn’t involved with the project, but wouldn’t say no were it to come her way.

Things have gotten so bad the Multiverse Saga has caused a Thor: The Dark World reevaluation

via Marvel Studios

Ever since Avengers: Endgame cut to black, the MCU has been fighting against the tide of discontent, with the Multiverse Saga setting several new record lows for the franchise on both a critical and commercial level.

As a result, Thor: The Dark World – which reigned supreme as the spandex-clad showcase’s lowest-rated installment on Rotten Tomatoes for close to a decade – has suddenly found itself as one of the most in-demand titles on the streaming circuit.

This time tomorrow, the MCU could have its first-ever Oscar winner if Angela Bassett does the thing and scoops Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but there’s no doubt going to be much more going on than that, so be sure to check back.