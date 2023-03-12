‘Prey’ star eyes an overdue return to the world of Marvel as the franchise’s impending new hero

Whenever a new star bursts onto the scene and experiences a massive uptick in popularity, social media will inevitably start touting the talent in question for a potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In certain cases, though, the studio has already beaten them to the punch.

Two of the most notable examples are Jenna Ortega – who played a small part in Iron Man 3 long before she became one of the most adored and fastest-rising names in the industry – and Amber Midthunder, who kicked almost unfeasible amounts of ass in Hulu’s Predator prequel Prey.

While she technically hasn’t appeared in Kevin Feige’s canonical cinematic universe, Midthunder did play Kerry Loudermilk in FX’s sorely underrated X-Men spinoff series Legion, which is comfortably one of the finest TV shows to have ever come carrying the Marvel branding.

However, with the second season of What If…? recently confirming the introduction of brand new and entirely original hero Kahhori, the 25 year-old couldn’t help but voice her interest, even if she did make a point of saying that’s not what the celebratory Twitter post was intended to be about.

Not that I would say no… — Amber Midthunder (@AmberMidthunder) March 11, 2023

The voice cast of What If…? is fairly set in stone given that the majority of parts are filled by the actors who played them in live-action, with the exception of several heavy hitters including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. Beyond that, Midthunder would be an excellent choice for Kahhori if the role hasn’t been cast, and with the Multiverse Saga in full swing, who’s to say the impending debutant couldn’t end up making the jump to the big screen or Disney Plus?