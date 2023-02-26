At this point, it’s almost hard to rag on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania anymore, despite its myriad faults, as the Marvel Phase Five opener has been so thoroughly eviscerated whatever way you look at it. From tying for a studio-low Rotten Tomatoes score to brutal fan reactions, Ant-Man 3 surely can’t sink any lower — well, at least you wouldn’t think it could, but somehow this film still finds a way. Elsewhere, a scandal involving a Spider-Man star may sting for Sinister Six fans…

Did the MCU’s latest lead just give away when their own Disney Plus is set to debut?

Image via Disney Plus

We have so many question marks about the future of Marvel’s Disney Plus output, with much of the studio’s upcoming streaming series set to be delayed over the past couple of years. It’s possible, then, that the star of one of these shows has decided to let slip some top-secret info in order to give the fans some good news in their time of need. Echo‘s own Alaqua Cox teased on social media that she can’t wait for October to arrive. When a fan asked if this means the Hawkeye spinoff is dropping this month, the actress gave an intriguing emoji-filled response. Let’s just remain cautiously optimistic about this one.

A Spider-Man star getting fired from new series over on-set altercation puts a sinister pall over their Marvel comeback

Image via Marvel Studios

Remember how we’ve always been banking on Michael Mando returning as Scorpion in the MCU, following on from the major hint that he’ll be forming the Sinister Six in Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s post-credits scene? Well, the latest development with the actor’s career certainly doesn’t fill us with confidence that Marvel’s going to welcome him back with open arms, as Mando has been shockingly removed from Apple TV Plus’ Sinking Spring after some kind of on-set altercation. The full details of the incident have yet to be disclosed, but Mando’s role in the production has been swiftly recast with Narcos‘s Wagner Moura.

Quantumania on track to break yet another awful MCU record as its box office earnings shrink smaller than Scott Lang

Image via Marvel Studios

Quantumania‘s standing just keeps getting more and more microscopic. Not content with already earning the joint-worst reviews of any Marvel movie, Ant-Man 3 is now on course to receive the largest second-weekend box office drop-off in MCU history. By the looks of things, Peyton Reed’s threequel is set to undergo a mind-blowing 70 percent comedown from last weekend’s figures, which could actually go so far as to cause it to break a record for the entire superhero genre, let alone Marvel Studios. Something tells us the chances of Ant-Man 4 actually happening are vanishing away into the Quantum Realm…

A rumored Reed Richards might have admitted the idea of playing Mr. Fantastic fills him with dread, but you need not fear yourselves, Marvel addicts, as more MCU news is never far away.