When it comes to Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot that everyone hopes hits the mark after multiple misfires, everyone has an ideal vision in their head. Some want Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski to work side-by-side, while others want a veteran from The Good Place, and that potential Reed Richards says the idea is one which certainly keeps him up at night.

William Jackson Harper makes these remarks about the possibility in an interview with TheWrap. The actor has previously said he saw theories his Quantumania character was actually Richards and while he is open to the role, it would be sky-high pressure for him to ultimately meet.

“You know, I gotta be honest, that fills me with a lot of dread. You know? I mean, like, it would be cool, I’d be open to it, of course. But like, yeah, that’s a lot to live up to. You have to really think about that sort of thing. I think that maybe if you’re not an actor, playing a character who does have a history in sort of, like, the culture and the zeitgeist and whatever, you know, it seems like a ‘hell yeah, I’m doing that!’ But I think as someone who like — you know, people get granular about these characters and how they want them rendered. And you’re signing up for some stuff that could be tough. And so, I would have to think about that. But of course, it’s like, I am a big old nerd, and I really do like these movies, to be involved, it sounds great.”

Of course, changes and re-castings can happen all the time (Alfre Woodard played one character in Captain America: Civil War and another in Luke Cage) and in the present multiversal moment, anyone can be given any take. For now, audiences will just have to wait and see what happens.