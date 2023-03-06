Latest Marvel News: ‘Quantumania’ continues to circle the box office drain as a DC star fires back at superhero tribalism

We’re only three weeks into the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Five, and yet it’s already beginning to look as though the life support for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania should be turned off, with the blockbuster threequel hoovering up more accolades that no film in the franchise wants to gather.

Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds remains as salty as ever over how his first outing as Wade Wilson turned out – and there’s no prizes for guessing who he blames – while a fast-rising Hollywood starlet and DCU debutant has decided to speak out on the rampant tribalism that’s defined the genre for as long as anyone can remember.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania keeps gathering the wrong kind of momentum

Image via Marvel Studios

After suffering the steepest second-weekend drop in MCU history last weekend, things have somehow conspired to get even worse for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania thanks to yet another nosebleed-inducing drop in its third frame.

Projections now have the 31st installment in the franchise failing to crack $500 million globally, which would make it not just the lowest-grossing sequel in Marvel Studios history, but the worst theatrical performer outside of the pandemic-stricken titles that arrived in 2021 for almost 12 years.

Ryan Reynolds still hasn’t recovered from the trauma of X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Image via 20th Century Fox

There’s always going to be a positive legacy left behind by the otherwise-disastrous X-Men: Origins Wolverine, simply because it gave Ryan Reynolds the impetus to continue trying to develop a standalone adventure that wouldn’t take Deadpool’s most marketable asset and sew it shut for a tedious laser-shooting showdown.

Clearly refusing to get over it, the actor and producer laid the blame squarely at Hugh Jackman’s door for how the “trash fire” prequel turned out, ending his summation of the longtime Logan’s first headline adventure with a succinct “f*ck that guy.”

Spot the superhero debutant as DC star grows tired of tribalism

Screengrab via YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

Almost everything comic book or superhero-related is boiled down to a Marvel vs. DC debate at the end of the day, something Rachel Zegler should have really prepared herself for long before the promotional campaign for Shazam! Fury of the Gods entered the final stretch.

After catching wind of a tweet labeling the upcoming sequel – and her onscreen powers in particular – as a ripoff of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, the Golden Globe winner hit back and voiced her frustrations on an ongoing argument that’s never going away.

That’s it for another wild week of Marvel news, but be sure to check back tomorrow, because the grind never stops.