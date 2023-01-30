Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance

Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow.

Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant despite not having debuted as a team yet, and the stick being used to bash them over the head is another all-star superhero squad yet to make its maiden appearance as a unit in the franchise.

It’s a strange old world, but it’s one that we’re happy to keep living in as long as Kevin Feige keeps delivering the goods.

Ryan Reynolds takes Deadpool 3 director on a wild ride in Wrexham

via 20th Century Fox

Given that today marked the first time Wrexham had played in the fourth round of the FA Cup since 2000, one of the club’s Hollywood owners was destined to show up, and it was Ryan Reynolds who took his place in the stand with Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy in tow.

Unfortunately, just when it looked as though the non-league outfit were about to defeat a side three divisions above them, a last-minute equalizer ended the match at 3-3 to send Reynolds off bitterly disappointed.

Tobey Maguire defends the sketchy Marvel filmography before Kevin Feige came along

via Sony

It would be generous to say that Marvel Comics adaptations were pretty inconsistent prior to Iron Man landing in 2008 and launching the MCU, but one of the genre’s shining lights has stepped in to defend the back catalogue.

Tobey Maguire gets a pass for being Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, but he was showering virtually everything in praise during a recent chat with Marvel. Maybe he hasn’t seen Blade: Trinity and Elektra, or maybe he’s just a stand-up guy, perhaps even a combination of the two.

Do the Young Avengers need the X-Men to fill out the roster?

via 20th Century Fox

Phase Four has been introducing a number of younger superheroes into the MCU, and the smart money would be on them eventually banding together as the Young Avengers in a standalone project.

However, a borderline-sacrilegious fan theory has suggested that members of the X-Men should be drafted in to bolster the ranks and add some star power, something that was roundly rejected by the fandom. Which makes sense, when the youths have more than enough talent to stand on their own.