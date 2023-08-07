Latest Marvel News: ‘Secret Invasion’ burned through almost a million dollars a minute for nothing as Marvel doubles down on making sure everyone’s ready for Brie Larson’s return

It would have been easier just putting a fat stack of cash through the shredder.

The Secret Invasion discourse continues to spiral downwards as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s biggest misfire continues circling the drain, and it’s looking very unlikely that it’ll ever get the reappraisal that so many of the franchise’s weaker projects have ended up getting eventually.

To be fair, it doesn’t deserve one, and it continues racking up unwanted accolades as the vultures pick over the bones left to rot in the sun of scorn. If that sounds a little harsh, then consider the investment to execution ratio, that was woefully lacking to put it lightly.

Elsewhere, an MCU offering that was genuinely acclaimed managed to make history twice over on the same night, while James Gunn helpfully canonizes Star-Lord’s familiarity with rampant drug abuse. Just another day for Marvel, then…

Secret Invasion cost nearly $1 million per minute, and for what?

Image via Marvel Studios

In an effort to determine just how botched Secret Invasion really was, look no further than the money spent by Marvel comparative to its runtime, and then examine the end result directly against the reviews.

The six-episode streaming series cost $212 million to produce, ran for 223 minutes and 30 seconds (not including recaps and credits), and was buried six feet under by critics and fans alike. For what it’s worth, that equates to roughly $950,000 for every 60 seconds Secret Invasion was onscreen, and it definitely wasn’t worth it.

Ms. Marvel doubles down on history to remind you The Marvels is coming

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Not content being the best-reviewed film or television title the MCU has ever seen, Ms. Marvel made history twice in the space of a few hours after debuting on ABC.

In addition to becoming the first of the superhero saga’s Disney Plus shows to air on network TV, a 15-second clip marked beckoning The Marvels marked the first-ever time a single advertisement or promo has ever shilled a pair of the franchise’s titles at the same time in the same spot.

In case you were wondering, Star-Lord is familiar with methamphetamine

Image by Marvel Studios

There’s some people out there missing James Gunn’s regular social media presence, but they got more than they bargained for – or even expected – when the Guardians of the Galaxy architect swooped in to clarify whether or not Peter Quill has an awareness of meth.

It’s not a question that would have ever come up organically – or so you’d hope – but we nonetheless have an answer straight from the writer and director’s mouth that technically makes it canon.

Ending on a bizarre note seems apt given the weird and wonderful world that is Marvel, but don’t forget to check back in tomorrow to discover the latest offbeat developments.