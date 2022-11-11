Latest Marvel News: Simu Liu makes a big promise about ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ as ‘Black Panther 2’ deleted scenes details emerge

With the final film of the MCU’s Phase Four now here, in the form of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the hype is already kicking off for the next Avengers event movie, which marks the beginning of the end for the whole Multiverse Saga. What’s more, it’s apparently not too early to talk about Black Panther 2‘s deleted scenes, as director Ryan Coogler is promising plenty of juicy content to come on the sequel’s home release. Here’s what’s happening in the Marvel universe…

Simu Liu has total faith The Kang Dynasty will kill it

While Avengers: Secret Wars has yet to find a director, we know who’ll be helming its precursor, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: it’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings vet Destin Daniel Cretton. And his former leading man Simu Liu has total faith that Cretton will make a movie that’s both “memorable and special,” promising that the filmmaker has the skill to maintain “the humanity” of the story along with the “vastness and the grandness of it.” Sounds good to us.

The movie’s only just coming out, but we’re already talking Wakanda Forever deleted scenes

Wakanda Forever is one of the longest MCU movies we’ve ever had, but it sounds like there was still a lot that ended up on the cutting room floor. Ryan Coogler has opened up about the “challenge” of bringing his film into shape in the editing process, teasing that there is some cool stuff he had to remove from the finished product. Although once Black Panther 2 comes out to buy, Coogler teases there will be some “great” deleted scenes for fans to enjoy. But, hey, let’s maybe see the actual movie itself first.

It turns out Black Panther 2‘s villain was inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Black Panther franchise certainly doesn’t slack when it comes to having its villains be inspired by the best. Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger was memorably influenced by Heath Ledger’s Joker, and now Coogler has revealed that Tenoch Huerta’s Namor was likewise informed by one of the great movie bad guys. Namely, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s titular killing machine in The Terminator. Only with added ankle-wings and Spock ears. Now there’s an idea for the next reboot, James Cameron.

One Thunderbolts star is hoping they make it out of the movie alive

David Harbour will soon be saying goodbye to Jim Hopper when Stranger Things concludes, so he’s in no hurry to loose out on another juicy part. Harbour debuted as Red Guardian in Black Widow, a role he’ll reprise opposite his on-screen adopted daughter Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in supervillain team-up flick Thunderbolts. Who knows what’s in store for the crew in that movie, coming in 2024, but Harbour is sure hoping Alexei Shostakov won’t bolt out of the franchise after that.

