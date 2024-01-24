With just one new movie coming from Marvel Studios this year, MCU lovers are about to spend a lot of time bingeing old Marvel stuff on Disney Plus.

Unfortunately, a worrying trend that had started to build up across 2023 has now been confirmed to be a constant fixture thanks to The Marvels. Meanwhile, a beloved hero who’s brought the studio one of its biggest Multiverse Saga hauls might just be snubbed by Avengers 5. On the plus side, at least we don’t have to wait until that movie for the Captain Marvel/Captain America team-up we’ve been dreaming about.

The Marvels‘ Disney Plus release confirms a disappointing 2023 trend will continue into the MCU’s future

The Marvels‘ Disney Plus release date has been announced, and it’s coming on Feb. 7. A short ways away? Sure, but this means that the Brie Larson sequel will have taken 89 days to hit streaming. This is the very same gap between the theatrical and Disney Plus releases of both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Clearly, then, the days when we got Marvel movies on streaming within just two months are gone for good and we must accept that we have to wait a full quarter of a year for their D+ debuts. Remember when Doctor Strange 2 arrived on the platform in just 45 days? Good times…

What If…? season 3 to give us the Captain America/Captain Marvel team-up we’ve all been waiting for

As an apparent thank-you gift to the fans who enjoyed season 2 over the holidays, Marvel has unveiled some new first-look images at What If…? season 3. In addition to offering fresh glimpses at the upcoming road movie episode about Bucky and Red Guardian, the images reveal that we’re getting an epic cross-Avengers crossover between Cap’ns Marvel and ‘Merica… but with a twist. In this alternate universe, Sam Wilson and Monica Rambeau are the ones to hold these mantles, which should make for an interesting pairing. Especially given that the pics tease that the two heroes will pilot giant mechs. Power Rangers-style megazords for all the heroes in the next Avengers flick, pretty please Kevin Feige. And speaking of which…

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty script details allege the last OG Avenger standing won’t return

Avengers 5 is in the process of being completely retooled in the wake of Jonathan Majors’ exit as Kang, but there may still be secrets we can glean from the original script for the movie, back when it was called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. While Michael Waldron works on the new draft, rumored details allege that screenwriter Jeff Loveness’ screenplay makes a surprising excision — apparently, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is not counted among the film’s Avengers line-up. We have no way of knowing if Hemsworth could appear in the revamped Avengers 5 instead, but considering that Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the highest-grossing MCU movies of the 2020s, bringing home $760 million, it would be a — let’s be kind and say — bold move to leave the Australian hunk on the bench.

As a Fantastic Four fancasting fave addresses those rumors he’s our new Ben Grimm, don’t forget the little Things and stay up to date with all MCU updates by checking back soon.