When will ‘The Marvels’ be on Disney Plus? Our release window prediction

If the past is any indication of the future, we have a pretty solid idea.

Marvel has a history of releasing its MCU offerings on Disney Plus at varying times, and The Marvels will be no exception.

Once upon a time (think: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) Marvel used to drop its MCU movies on Disney Plus a mere month and a half after premiering in theaters. It’s hard to imagine that happening now, in the wake of recent additions like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both of which took twice as long as the aforementioned Doctor Strange 2 to reach the platform.

Of the nine MCU movies from the Multiverse Saga, seven of them have had different release schedules, meaning some dropped after 47 days, some after 62 days, and others after 89 days. Only in recent memory has the studio begun to follow a strict timeline. Thankfully, that means we have a pretty solid idea of when we can expect The Marvels to reach Disney Plus. And no, it’s not in time for Christmas.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, The Marvels will most likely drop on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Feb. 7, a full 89 days after its theatrical premiere on Nov. 10. Disney Plus historically releases MCU movies onto the platform on Wednesdays, and the last two Phase Five films lead us to believe 89 days is the new norm.

The first half of Phase Four was sporadic in terms of its theatrical-to-streaming release dates. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a turning point, however, as it became the first MCU movie to take over 80 days to reach the platform (82 days, to be exact). Quantumania, the first Phase Five movie, continued that trend, taking a full 89 days post-theatrical release.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also took 89 days, which leads one to assume that Marvel has completely forgone the days of yore when it used to drop MCU movies 45 days after their theatrical release (a practice Disney pioneered in the wake of COVID-19, but one the studio and others are slowly abandoning).

For an in-depth look at how long it’s taken each Phase 4 and Phase 5 movie to reach Disney Plus, check out our official ranking. You’ll notice The Marvels is at the bottom of the list.

When Disney Plus does finally announce the official release date for The Marvels, we will update this article, so make sure to check back in.