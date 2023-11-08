Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ drawing from Spider-Man’s creepiest moment is as shocking as a ‘Fantastic Four’ fave throwing their MCU chances under a bus

Thor characters, X-Men members, Mephisto… All and sundry have been rumored to appear in The Marvels at this point (OK, maybe not Mephisto), but the movie’s unlikely ties to Spider-Man’s skeeziest moment is perhaps the most surprising thing about the incoming release.

You know what else is shocking? That a rising star who could’ve have a cozy Marvel career laid out for him if he wanted it has revealed he self-sabotaged his chances at superhero stardom. Let’s get cracking…

Forgot all those cameo rumors, The Marvels being inspired by the time Spidey was “such a creep” is the biggest shock

Screenshots via Marvel Studios/Remix by Christian Bone

I know the tide of public perception seemed to be against The Marvels, but credit where credit’s due, director Nia DaCosta really did her homework for this movie. A massive comic book nerd herself, the filmmaker has admitted she went right back to the source to find inspiration for Monica Rambeau’s storyline. In case you’re not aware, Monica’s comics debut happened in a Spider-Man comic in which Peter Parker follows her home after he spots her at a train station. As DaCosta put it, it paints Spidey as “such a creep.” I think we can safely say, Tom Holland would never.

One of your fave would-be Fantastic Four stars definitely won’t be joining the MCU after tanking his Marvel Studios meeting

Image via Marvel Studios

Every actor operating in the shadow of the Hollywood sign has been linked to Mr. Fantastic by now, but The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White certainly seemed like one of the most plausible contenders, given his status as a major star to watch. However, his admittance that he doesn’t see why joining the MCU is considered the “pinnacle of an actor’s career,” not to mention the fact he asked Marvel “Tell me why I should do your movie” when he landed a lucrative meeting, is probably a good indication that those bridges have already been burned before they could begin. And without all a Human Torch in sight.

The inane feedback The Marvels received from its test screenings tells us all we need to know about their helpfulness

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel movies have made use of test screenings for as long as the MCU has been around, with audience feedback helping to reshape the franchise in key ways — like when Loki’s Avengers: Age of Ultron cameo was cut because test audiences were convinced he was Ultron’s secret puppet-master. Thanks to some hilarious eye-opening comments from Nia DaCosta, though, it sounds like these screenings might be more of hindrance to Marvel’s directors than aids. The filmmaker admitted she didn’t consider audience feedback The Marvels received all that helpful, mentioning that one test viewer commented “I don’t like that tank top.” As DaCosta said, “What am I gonna do about that? Literally nothing.” Honestly, now that whole Loki misunderstanding makes a lot more sense.