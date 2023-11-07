‘I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in that place’: Maybe it’s time to rule out a rumored ‘Fantastic Four’ front-runner who self-sabotaged their Marvel meeting

As well as being heavily linked with the role of Johnny Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has also been floated as a potential candidate for the franchise’s recast Wolverine, so he’s never been far from the thoughts of the rumor mill.

However, maybe it’s time to lengthen those odds of him suiting up and reporting for duty in the world’s biggest franchise, after he revealed to GQ that while he did meet with the right people for what sounds like a superhero-esque project, he also appears to have indulged in some righteous self-sabotage.

After noting that the first question Riz Ahmed asked him when the pair met was “when are you going to do a Marvel thing?,” White revealed he had something of an “attitude” when it came time to sit down and potentially hash it out.

Image via Hulu

“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude. I think I played it all wrong,” before noting that his approach was “ ‘Tell me about why should I do your movie,’” a feeling that wasn’t reciprocated on the other end. “They were like, ‘F*ck you. ’And I was like, ‘Right on.’”

Channeling the spirit of Martin Scorsese, he then opined on how squeezing into spandex has suddenly become the be-all and end-all for so many in his profession.

“I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in that place. They get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies. I played it the way I wanted to play it.”

Based on his own self-professed revelations, then, don’t expect to see White popping up in the MCU anytime soon.