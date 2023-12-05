Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ is officially on its way out after just 23 days as ‘Deadpool 3’ does the unthinkable by ditching an iconic X-Men star

Marvel‘s golden past, muddy present, and shiny, hopeful future collide in the latest updates from the House of Ideas, thanks to news on The Marvels, Deadpool 3, and the topic of Iron Man’s return.

As Kevin Feige answers that big burning question about Robert Downey Jr., Deadpool 3 goes and spoils another returning character from the Foxverse, but they don’t look how we expected them too. But, first, you may want to catch The Marvels on the big screen while you still can…

Marvel Studios is already removing The Marvels from theaters, dooming it to its fate as the MCU’s lowest-grossing movie

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Well, it’s official, folks. The Marvels has no hopes of lifting its total gross significantly past $200 million worldwide in order to avoid becoming the MCU’s worst-performing film since its birth 15 years ago. Why? Because Marvel Studios has announced it will no longer be reporting on how much money it’s bringing in as the film’s “box office [is] now winding down.” With this announcement coming on Dec. 3, this means The Marvels is being hung out to dry and thrown out of theaters just 23 days since its release on Nov. 10. Never has the phrase “farewell, we hardly knew you” been more accurate.

Deadpool 3 brings back another X-Men Origins: Wolverine character, but they’re not the version we were hoping for

via Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Deadpool 3 is finally back before cameras, after being held up for months due to the strikes, and so set photos have emerged that reveal Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have wasted no time in suiting up in their superhero outfits to punch the lights out of each other again. But, in a surprising development, these pics have confirmed that Sabretooth is back in action too. Bad news, Liev Schreiber fans, however, as it looks like Marvel has elected to resurrect the Tyler Mane version from 2000’s X-Men, not the much more popular Origins: Wolverine incarnation. And you don’t often use the words “popular” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” in the same sentence.

Kevin Feige confirms Robert Downey Jr. won’t be resurrected, but he conveniently forgets the Multiverse Saga exists

Photo via Marvel Studios

Speaking of resurrection, Kevin Feige was quizzed on whether Iron Man’s death could be “magically undone” as the MCU continues, to which he categorically promised it never will be. And yet, it’s worth noting that Feige oh-so-conveniently forgot to rule out the possibility that Robert Downey Jr. could play another version of Iron Man at some point. You can’t pull the wool over our eyes, Kev, this is the Multiverse Saga we’re in right now, isn’t it? If Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch can play a dozen of their own doppelgangers then so, theoretically, could Downey.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to do my best Charlie Day impression and freak out in front of my conspiracy board…