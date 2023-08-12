As the third and final Marvel Studios movie of the year, one that’s already been pushed further out of our reach multiple times due to release date delays, the hype for The Marvels is high — so it’s slightly troubling that the Captain Marvel sequel’s director has decided to describe it in ways that are giving us triggering flashbacks to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Meanwhile, the latest word on the many multiversal cameos set for Deadpool 3 teases the film is reaching a whole new level of insanity.

The Marvels director wants you to know it’s the wackiest, silliest MCU movie yet, even if you don’t

Image via Marvel Studios

Is superhero fatigue real? In a surprising move, The Marvels filmmaker Nia DaCosta has admitted that, yes, she thinks it is. And yet she’s not worried that her incoming MCU offering is going to fall victim to this ever-growing concern as DaCosta is confident audiences will enjoy the all-new tone that the film will bring to the Brie Larson-fronted franchise. The director promises that The Marvels will be more more “wacky” and “silly” than other MCU movies. Considering the worst points of Phases Four and Five, like Quantumania or Thor: Love and Thunder, can be succinctly summarized using those exact two words that might not be the ringing endorsement DaCosta thinks it is.

Wildest Deadpool 3 cameo rumors yet tease Marvel vets, dream fan casts… and Taylor Swift

Image via 20th Century Fox

By now, we’ve all heard the chatter about various alumni from the Fox X-Men universe turning up alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3. According to the latest word on the street, though, this is just the beginning of it. Rumor has it that the movie will feature a total of 17 cameos from familiar faces, either because they’ve appeared in a Marvel role before, they happen to be a popular fan-cast or their name is Taylor Swift. Your initial reaction to hearing all this might be to immediately dismiss it as nonsense, and sure, this is totally unverified information at this point. And yet this is a Ryan Reynolds Deadpool movie we’re talking about so, really, anything could happen.

The star of the Marvel series you forgot never existed still misses the character they weren’t allowed to play

Image via Marvel

Hands up who remembers when Squirrel Girl was set to join the MCU? No one? Well, that’s fair enough as the unmade New Warriors TV series that was in the works at Freeform once upon a time is hardly remembered as one of the franchise’s greatest tragedies. And yet Milana Vayntrub, who was all set to play the Unbeatable Doreen Green in live-action, has now shared some behind-the-scenes shots of herself in costume while admitting she still thinks about her near-miss superhero alter ego. Hey, nothing’s gone forever in the MCU, so Vayntrub may yet one day get to crack that nut and play the cult favorite heroine after all.

Spider-Man: Lotus’ savage reviews swinging as low as the notorious fan-film’s reputation is hardly a surprise, but more of the latest left-field Marvel developments drop all the time.