Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s best-reviewed offering ever has a unique connection to Netflix’s newest hit as a delayed series hopes 3rd time marks the charm

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues lurching from one setback to the next, the growing belief that Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise is beginning to sink into a rut from which it may never escape is only growing stronger.

Naturally, the sins of the recent past will be forgiven if the slew of freshly-delayed content all manages to live up to hype and expectations, but constantly chopping and changing both release dates and titles rarely yields top-tier content.

Elsewhere, the MCU’s best-reviewed project ever gets compared to Netflix’s newest sensation, while Taika Waititi seeks to atone for Thor: Love and Thunder with a movie he made before it. There’s never a dull moment in the world of Marvel, even when everybody’s on strike.

Ms. Marvel and One Piece end up creating a bespoke connection that you couldn’t possibly make up

Based entirely on its Rotten Tomatoes score and nothing else, the 98 percent approval rating of Ms. Marvel makes it the single best-reviewed project in MCU history on screens both big and small, so it can only be a good thing that Netflix’s One Piece has forged an entirely unique connection to it.

The similarities between Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Iñaki Godoy’s Monkey D. Luffy are so highly specific that the coincidences between them are almost jarring, even if the agonizing wait is now underway to see if the latter can emulate the former and become a staple part of the viewing diet.

Agatha: Whatever It’s Called These Days faces an uphill struggle to win over the doubters

Very rarely does a movie or TV show cycling through several release dates and just as many titles prove to be a winning formula, but we can only hope the rebranded Agatha: Darkhold Diaries manages to buck the trend.

No longer House of Harkness and certainly not Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision spin-off most definitely isn’t a 2023 debutant, either. More Kathryn Hahn is never a bad thing, but the ongoing strikes are doing nothing to help stir up reinvigorated interest in an MCU that’s feeling more stagnant than ever before.

Taika Waititi seeking to make amends for Thor: Love and Thunder with a movie he shot 2 years before

It’s amazing to watch how quickly the MCU fandom turned on Taika Waititi after he followed up one of the franchise’s best-ever installments with one of the most disappointing, but he’s heading back to his roots with November’s Next Goal Wins.

The curious thing is that the sports comedy was filmed two years before he first called action on Love and Thunder, but at least a batch of new images have reminded everyone that it actually exists and is finally coming to theaters later this year.

