Latest Marvel News: The rumor mill ignites around ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ as Brie Larson ushers in a big year for Captain Marvel

That’s an awfully long time to wait for the hypothetical wheat to be separated from the speculative chaff, but Brie Larson is destined to enjoy a huge year when she returns to the superhero business in earnest, while an all-time comic book classic has been riding a renewed wave of appreciation on streaming.

Avengers: Secret Wars threatens huge deviations from comic book canon

The Multiverse Saga hasn’t even started yet, although Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is edging closer by the day, but a recent spate of rumors regarding Avengers: Secret Wars have claimed a major alteration from the source material is on the cards.

Readers will know that the Beyonder is the big bad of the classic storyline, but social media scuttlebutt has offered that the all-powerful cosmic being will be retrofitted as a Kang the Conqueror variant, opening the door for another Jonathan Majors performance that would allow the supremely talented star to put another spin on an iconic villain.

Brie Larson hits the sauce to ring in what should be a huge year

We’ve already made a point of noting how many fans have hung their hopes and dreams on The Marvels netting a billion dollars at the box office to see Brie Larson’s second headline outing in the MCU repeat the feats of its predecessor, but the star is more concerned with ringing in the new year in a more traditional fashion; by hitting the sauce.

Four and a half years will have passed since the Academy Award winner took top billing in a Marvel project, and it would be an understatement to say Captain Marvel‘s reputation has not increased among certain subsets in that period, so let’s hope her beverage in the wake of the sequel’s release is celebratory instead of sorrowful.

Secret Wars again, but this time the tease of an unthinkable face-off

Back in the early-to-mid 2000s, we all daydreamed about an all-star Marvel movie featuring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, and even the Ioan Gruffudd-led Fantastic Four, Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider, and Ben Affleck’s Daredevil – because we were younger and more innocent back then.

It all seemed fanciful, but even more Secret Wars chatter has hinted that the OG live-action Logan and Peter Parker will fight side-by-side as the Avengers seek to put an end to Kang the Conqueror (or the Beyonder’s) multiversal chaos once and for all.

Spider-Man 2 might be an oldie, but it’s still very much a goodie

We’re closing in on 20 years since the release of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, and it undoubtedly still reigns as one of the greatest comic book adaptations of all-time, a fact that hasn’t changed in the slightest in the two decades countless pretenders to the throne have emerged.

The jaw-dropping sequel has now returned with a bang among at-home audiences by web-slinging its way back into the spotlight on streaming, and we can only hope an entirely new generation who were only introduced to Spidey’s big screen adventures by Tom Holland and the MCU are being won over by Raimi’s top-drawer second installment.

