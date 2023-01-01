The rumored villain of ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ would be destined to anger the purists

There are no prizes for guessing who the villain of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is going to be, but what about sequel and Multiverse Saga finale Secret Wars?

Naturally, the internet has been awash with rampant speculation ever since it was first announced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be adapting one of the most iconic comic book storylines in the company history, which instantly opened the doors for an assemblage of talent that would put the final act of Endgame to shame.

Depending on whether or not Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror makes it out of the fifth Avengers epic intact, you’d expect him to round out the latest chapter in the franchise’s ongoing narrative to go out in a blaze of Thanos-style glory. That could well be the case, but a rumor circulating on social media seems as though it’d be destined to anger the purists were it to bear fruit.

The Beyonder is the omnipotent cosmic entity who sets up Secret Wars by transporting the heroes and villains of the Marvel universe to Battleworld, which may or many not be the basic blueprint the MCU’s version is planning to use. However, refitting the fearsome baddie into a Kang the Conqueror variant would be a bold choice, and one destined to split opinion right down the middle.

Of course, the long-running superhero saga is no stranger to lifting a title and little else from the Marvel back catalogue, and Charlie Cox very recently admitted that Daredevil: Born Again won’t be based on the arc of the same name, so it’s not entirely out of the question to expect what would presumably be Majors’ final outing to come as the Beyonder, regardless of how the diehard readers would feel about such a drastic alteration to canon.