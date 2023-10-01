Latest Marvel News: ‘X-Men’ reboot is already struggling to escape the mistakes of MCU past as Sony finally kills a long-doomed Spider-Man movie

Well, that didn’t last long. You’d think the news that Marvel Studios is finally making baby-steps on its long-awaited X-Men reboot would keep MCU fans on cloud nine for a while there, but actually it seems the Multiverse Saga’s many mishaps has left folks so cynical that they’re already making clear Marvel knows they have some demands that need to be met. Meanwhile, as one door opens another closes, as Sony appears to have finally flushed a long-gestating Spider-Man spin-off down the drain.

The excitement for the X-Men reboot couldn’t last 24 hours before a line was drawn in the sand

Image via 20th Century Fox

Yes, as you may have heard by now, Marvel is in the process of finding a writer to pen the script for its first ever X-Men movie, but instead of celebrating the good news, MCU cynics are already anxious over who the studio could hire for the job. Given his work as showrunner of Loki, the most-viewed Marvel Disney Plus series ever, you’d think Michael Waldron would be a safe pair of hands for the X-Men reboot, but fans are fearing such an appointment after his work on Doctor Strange 2, which memorably featured the first appearance of Professor X in the MCU — and basically ruined Scarlet Witch’s arc. And yet people are still excited for Loki season 2. The mind of the Marvel fan is a hard thing to understand.

Sony is definitely not moving forward with a Spider-Man spin-off movie that’s cursed throughout the multiverse

Image via Marvel Comics

For a movie to fail to be launched as part of one franchise is bad luck, but to get the boot from two separate cinematic universes is practically a curse. Hey, they do say Black Cats are unlucky. Felicia Hardy fans, prepare for some bad news as screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer — who was working on Sony’s Silver & Black movie — has confirmed the Silver Sable and Black Cat team-up from director Gina Prince Blythewood is “not currently developing” at the studio. Considering this one has been cooking in some form since The Amazing Spider-Man 2, it’s unfortunate that it won’t be coming as part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe after all.

Werewolf by Night would get a third Disney Plus release if Michael Giacchino had his way

Image via Marvel Studios

When Werewolf by Night released in black-and-white last year, Marvel fans bowed down before it. When Werewolf by Night was announced to be getting a re-release this October, but in color, Marvel fans were more skeptical. But if Werewolf by Night gets released a third time, I’m pretty sure the good will might finally run out. Nevertheless, director Michael Giacchino is personally hoping to get the Halloween special another new lick of paint, this time giving it a 3-D upgrade. You have to admire his enthusiasm, but maybe Giacchino putting his energies into a whole new adventure for the titular lycanthrope would be a more fruitful use of his time… and ours.