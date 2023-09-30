‘That would be great. I’d be down’: The mastermind behind an MCU gem set for re-release eying another re-release with a new twist

There were a lot of raised eyebrows when Disney Plus first announced plans to re-release Werewolf by Night in color as part of the streaming service’s rollout of Halloween-themed content, and understandably so.

One of the things that made Michael Giacchino’s spooky special stand out from among an increasingly formulaic pack of film and television titles hailing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was its stark monochromatic visuals, with the occasional splash of claret adding a distinctive flair to the lycanthropic adventure that played a huge part in the widespread critical acclaim it deservedly received.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Will it be the same in full-blown color? That remains up for debate, but in an interview with Marvel, the Academy Award-winning composer and filmmaker revealed he’s open to re-releasing Werewolf by Night yet again with another different twist, although this one is infinitely easier to get on board with on the ground floor.

“3D! Yes! Yes, then we’ll do the 1950s version of the movie where it was just 3D. Yeah, maybe. I don’t know. That would be great. I’d be down.”

If there can be too much of a good thing, then maybe Werewolf by Night, Werewolf by Night in Color, and Werewolf by Night in 3D is it, but it would at the very least by ideally suited and entirely on-brand for the Special Presentation’s status as an ode and homage to the classics of days gone by, and there’s a lot of people out there who’d love to get the full William Castle experience were it ever to get the green light from Marvel.