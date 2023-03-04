Latest Sci-Fi News: As Ezra Miller’s dark side gets even darker in ‘The Flash,’ Dwayne Johnson’s impact on the DCU is officially diddly squat

We’re now just a couple of weeks away from Shazam! Fury of the Gods reaching theaters, and the latest update about the DCU sequel reveals exactly how much Black Adam synergy we should expect from it. Meanwhile, Disney’s Alien reboot takes an unexpected turn in the casting department as the penultimate episode of The Last of Us could blow every previous installment of the season out of the water in terms of its wildness. But, first, here’s a Flash-themed news flash…

Here’s your best look yet at Ezra Miller’s villain (yes, villain) in The Flash movie

Image via Warner Bros.

In a narrative decision that DC is likely cursing every day, The Flash will feature twice the amount of Ezra Miller everyone’s asking for, as multiversal shenanigans mean the actor will be playing two different doppelgangers of Barry Allen in this summer’s superhero blockbuster. We’ve received glimpses at Barry #2 in the trailers, but this fresh tease at the character unveils our best look yet at his ultimate transformation into Dark Flash, who is much more monstrous-looking than fans might’ve been expecting.

Black Adam didn’t even have any impact on the one DC film you’d think it would be bound to influence

Photo via Warner Bros.

Oh, Black Adam. On top of failing to relaunch Henry Cavill’s career as Superman and get itself a sequel, it turns out Dwayne Johnson‘s one-time DC game-changer didn’t even have any influence whatsoever on the one film you’d think it has power over. Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has opened up about how The Rock’s movie had literally zero impact on what he came up with for his Zachary Levi-starring sequel, despite the two productions operating in the same corner of the DCU.

Disney’s Alien reboot is set to contain a crossover with Dora the Explorer… No, really

Image via 20th Century Fox

Sci-fi fans have long feared Disney’s relaunch of the Aliens franchise would be made kid-friendly, but it’s fair to say no one expected it to go ahead and feature a Dora the Explorer crossover. And yet that’s exactly what’s happening in 20th Century Studios’ latest entry in the iconic series, with Isabela Merced — who got her big break starring in Dora and the Lost City of Gold — the latest to join the cast of the project, which is currently going by the title Alien: Romulus. We’re just waiting on the news that the guy from Blue’s Clues will be in the next Predator…

Get ready for one “wild” penultimate episode of The Last of Us…

Photo via HBO

Yes, the second-to-last episode of The Last of Us is already upon us, and thankfully for a series that has no doubt given us some of the finest standalone episodes of television that we’ll see all year, we’re being told this weekend’s penultimate installment is set to be “wild.” Star Gabriel Luna is preparing viewers to expect some surprising developments in episode eight of the hit HBO show, so get ready to start blubbing/ignoring dumb backlash from morons all over again, going by previous weeks.

You don’t need to have the smarts of Batman — like these jokers — to know that more of the latest sci-fi news will be coming your way shortly.