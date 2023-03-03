Ezra Miller’s Dark Flash gets a monstrous upgrade in new look at ‘The Flash’ movie villain

When all the controversy surrounding star Ezra Miller first went down, DC fans expected Warner Bros. to reshoot The Flash with a different lead. Over time, however, it’s become clear why this would’ve been way too huge an undertaking. As evidenced by the recent trailer for this summer’s big superhero blockbuster, Miller features in a dual role in the film, as both the regular Barry Allen and his multiversal doppelganger.

It’s long been a poorly kept secret that Barry #2 will end up being the movie’s villain, morphing into an alternate take on the Scarlet Speedster’s nemesis the Reverse-Flash. Naturally, we’ve yet to get much of a glimpse at this eventuality in the marketing to date, but some newly leaked merchandise offers our best look yet at the so-called Dark Flash, revealing that he’s going to undergo a monstrous transformation in time for the film’s third act.

As shared by @toy_hunters_collective on Instagram (see the below post), this new action figure depicts Dark Flash as a bulky, inhuman-looking individual, almost like a cross between the Flash and Superman villain Doomsday.

WB was able to skirt over Miller’s controversy with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, thanks to the actor’s relatively minor role in that 2022 release, but clearly that’s not possible in The Flash, which has twice the amount of Miller. We’ll have to see if their dual performance, not to mention the inclusion of Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, will be enough to win over viewers.

The Flash races into theaters at long last on June 16, 2023.