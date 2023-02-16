Not even Michael Keaton was able to make ‘The Flash’ the most-watched Super Bowl trailer on game day

The stats are in on the most-watched trailers to come out of Super Bowl Sunday. Even though excitement for Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman for the first time since the ’90s was through the roof, The Flash didn’t take the number one spot for the most views in the 24 hours following the big game.

While the Ezra Miller-led DC film went on to overtake its Marvel peer on YouTube, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the most-viewed Super Bowl trailer for the first day following the Kansas City Chiefs’ triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles, generating 134.1 million views across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, per data from RelishMix reported on by Deadline.

The Flash trailed James Gunn’s Guardians threequel by over 30 million views, followed by another speedy film, Fast X. Check out RelishMix’s chart below to see exactly how much initial hype each of the big three 2023 summer blockbusters generated:

Chart via RelishMix

In a film industry absolutely dominated by superhero movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania followed the top three contenders. This is pretty unsurprising, given that we’re less than a couple of days away from its release – Marvel fans already had a pretty good idea of what to expect. It’s a shame it isn’t quite living up to expectations.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer marked the first time since the initial COVID-19 pandemic outbreak that a Super Bowl trailer crossed the 100 million viewer threshold. Given that it is hinting towards the demise of the fan-favorite team, the interest it is generating is pretty justified. Then there’s Fast X, which is just as goofy an action movie as ever – and we unironically can’t wait for it.