Will Sasha Calle from ‘The Flash’ play Supergirl in James Gunn’s new DCU?

The current DC cinematic universe is not the same cinematic universe it was when Sasha Calle was tagged to play Supergirl in Ezra Miller’s The Flash.

First landing the role back in 2021, Calle was listed among the many DC characters set to cross paths with Barry Allen in the multiversal Flash movie. Since then, the DCEU — now formally called the DCU — has found a new CEO in James Gunn and Peter Safran, has scrapped almost every actor from their previous roles, and introduced an entire slate of new projects as part of its first “chapter” of movie and TV shows.

Needless to say, Calle’s future looks anything but clear. The elephant in the room is whether or not she will stick around even after The Flash hits theaters, especially as the DCU continues in its quest to become the leading franchise in superhero cinema. The only question remaining is whether or not Calle will be a part of it.

Will Sasha Calle continue to play Supergirl in the DCU even after The Flash?

Not only is the character of Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl set to appear in The Flash, but she is also poised to headline her own solo outing in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Gunn has called this iteration of the character “much more hardcore,” and is basing her story on the comic mini-series of the same name by Tom King.

As for Sasha Calle, the 27-year-old actress dutifully embodies Gunn’s requisites in The Flash trailer. According to her, she is more than keen to continue doing so. On the other hand, Gunn has not formally addressed the situation, so Calle’s future remains foggy.

The fans don’t share the same hesitancy as Gunn, though. They want Calle to play Supergirl. In fact, given the conveyor belt of changes the DCU has seen since Gunn and Safran’s takeover, it’d be in the DCU’s best interest to keep Calle. There are only so many changes a fandom can take before it loses faith. Right now, Gunn, Safran, and the DCU are in the best place possible to usher in a new era, and that era begins with how they handle Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

