In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.

Marvel, Star Wars, and Rings of Power fandoms take up arms to defend Captain Marvel, Rey, and Galadriel

Image via Lucasfilm

In a triumphant union of various fandoms, followers of Marvel, Star Wars, and Lord of the Rings have come together for a just cause. In the face of yet more criticism of the rise of female-fronted franchises in recent years, folks are taking a stand to defend the likes of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Daisy Ridley’s Rey, and Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel. And with The Marvels, Rings of Power season two, and potentially more from Rey on the way, it looks like the haters have both lost this battle and the war.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are literally the same, and here’s the evidence

Image via Marvel Studios

You might think that the goofy cosmic capers of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the grounded drama of Andor exist at opposite ends of the sci-fi spectrum, but we’re here to prove you wrong as one astute Redditor has realized that Marvel’s upcoming Guardians Vol. 3 and the acclaimed Star Wars series are actually the same. Drax’s attack on a small child mirrors Sergeant Mosk’s action on Ferrix and it looks the team will even be incarcerated, like Cassian later in the season. Disney needs us to find the differences between these two projects… They’re the same project.

An underrated sci-fi gem remains a genre favorite a quarter-century later, except for one universally hated element

Image via New Line Cinema

As is the fate of many a sci-fi movie, Dark City might not live on in pop culture but it is dearly remembered by its cult fanbase, as Alex Proyas’ high-concept noir remains a top-notch watch a quarter-century later. And yet even its most ardent fans have to admit it has one major flaw which renders it imperfect. That’s the film’s unfortunate (and studio-mandated) narration from Kiefer Sutherland. Apart from that, though, Dark City definitely deserves your attention as it turns 25 in 2023.

Streaming spotlight: A beloved box office bomb once again goes to battle to rise like an angel up the charts

Image via 20th Century Fox

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League might’ve come to pass, that other passionate internet campaign to get Alita: Battle Angel a sequel is still ineffectual. And yet clearly Disney/20th Century Studios is missing a trick here as the original 2019 manga adaptation — which didn’t earn enough to break even at the box office but has accrued a bigger fanbase than most films can dream of — is once again rising up the streaming charts this weekend as folks revisit this action-packed cyberpunk spectacular.