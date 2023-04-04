Latest Sci-Fi News: DC fans hang their hopes on ‘Blue Beetle’ and prop Daisy Ridley as a casting must

Things are looking up for DC’s cinematic future, particularly in the wake of the first official Blue Beetle trailer.

The upcoming entry looks excellent, and fans are desperately hoping it will serve as a turning point in the shaky cinematic universe. Few DC releases come close to the popularity or quality of their Marvel competitors, but Blue Beetle and The Flash could change that. Unless, of course, we’re once again falling victim to DC’s stellar trailer game, and two more lackluster films are poised to join the ranks of Wonder Woman 1984 and Suicide Squad.

We’re with the DC fandom in desperately hoping the opposite is true, and the DCU is poised to properly compete with its biggest superhero opposition. With the MCU on a sharp downturn in recent years, the franchise could even rise high enough to reign supreme, but only if it approaches each new project with a cautious hand. And, perhaps, considers fan demands for some casting change-ups, as viewers pitch several sci-fi favorites as new additions to James Gunn’s DCU.

Finally ready to forget Rise of Skywalker, sci-fi fans want more Daisy Ridley

Photo via Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Daisy Ridley’s gotten a bad rap for years, after toxic Star Wars fans chose her as the poster child for all of the franchise’s modern problems. Ridley did a great job as Rey, despite complaints about the sequel trilogy – and uneven writing and unpopular story developments aren’t her fault. Formerly in the dark, fans finally seem to be catching onto this, as they urge James Gunn to find a place for Ridley in the new DCU.

Ridley could be a great fit for a range of characters, including Cat Woman, Black Canary, and Zatanna, and fans were quick to pitch their picks for her perfect role. Ridley’s already a mainstay among sci-fi viewers, and she deserves a chance to redeem herself after Star Wars fans harassed her for years. Maybe a role in the DCU is just what she needs.

Blue Beetle‘s first trailer might just be enough to rekindle interest in DC

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

The first trailer for Blue Beetle has officially arrived, and the film looks spectacular. It seems to boast just the right levels of humor, action, and charm, and brings to mind a certain MCU favorite with bug-based abilities. Several of DC’s most recent offerings were touted as franchise-starters — or continuations — but fans were far less receptive to Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods than expected. With both “franchises” seemingly on their way out, DC fans are desperately hoping Blue Beetle is the antidote the cinematic universe needs.

Fans demand a sci-fi favorite join Gunn’s DCU, no matter who he plays

Image via The Force Unleashed

Another Star Wars veteran joins Daisy Ridley in occupying fan minds as viewers look ahead to Gunn’s new direction for the DCU. Sam Witwer’s name isn’t nearly as well known as Ridley’s in some Star Wars circles, but he’s been in more offerings across the cinematic universe than almost anyone else — including Ian McDiarmid. He’s best known for playing Starkiller in the Force Unleashed video games, but Witwer’s lended his vocal talent to a range of projects — largely voicing Palpatine or Maul — including Rebels, The Clone Wars, and the Star Wars: Battlefront games.

Sci-fi fans would like to see Witwer join Ridley among Gunn’s new DCU recruits. Viewers can already picture him in several roles, bringing his excellent grasp of villains to characters like Two-Face, Lex Luthor, or Eobard Thawne.