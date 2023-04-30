Doctor Who is embarking on a new golden age with the return of Russell T. Davies and David Tennant, but the duo shouldn’t be the only thing that gets your blood pumping for the upcoming 60th anniversary special and beyond.

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige is heaping praise on an outgoing MCU star a few days ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s worldwide premiere, further affirming that this is the end for one of the people in the Benatar crew.

Check out these beats and more in today’s sci-fi roundup down below.

The weakest link in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is exciting fans for James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy

We won’t blame you if you did a double-take after reading that headline. But the early reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 indicate the movie’s weakest link will be Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, even though the MCU has hyped his resurgence ever since Vol. 2 came out in 2017. Interestingly enough, while fans don’t appreciate Warlock’s insignificant contribution to the story, his flying scenes have been directed in such a superb manner that folks are taking it as an early sneak peek, or a preview, if you will, for Gunn’s next feature film, Superman: Legacy.

Doctor Who brings back Murray Gold, and he’s already teasing fans about multiple possible theme songs

Even though former showrunner Russell T. Davies and the Tenth Doctor himself are making a comeback later this year, Doctor Who wouldn’t have felt like Doctor Who without Murray Gold. The long-time Who composer exited the show along with Steven Moffat and Peter Capaldi in 2017, but Russell is bringing him back to write more scores for season 14 and beyond.

Murray himself is teasing fans with the Fifteenth Doctor’s main theme, suggesting that there might be multiple iterations of one song for the title sequence, which is a first for Doctor Who.

Kevin Feige says this outgoing star was one of MCU’s best

As if the idea of saying goodbye to these characters wasn’t hard enough for MCU fans, the producers are hell-bent on making it worse by addressing the departure of some of the stars head-on. Kevin Feige recently talked about Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer during a press conference for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and described his acting as some of the best in the MCU.

“Not only is Drax one of the best characters in the MCU,” He said of a particularly emotional moment in the film. “But I think Dave Bautista has become one of the best actors that we’ve ever gotten. And I just wanted to give that shout-out.”

Now who’s cutting all these onions?