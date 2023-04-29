‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s only weak link has already decided the new DCU’s initial fate

It would appear that the real Superman is James Gunn after what fans saw at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Red Carpet Premiere livestream from Hollywood on Thursday. While MCU fans are sad to see him and his unique talent walk out the Marvel door, DC fans are excited to see him bring it on board with Superman: Legacy, especially since the one thing the last Guardians film is getting flak for spells a shining fate for the caped superhero of DCU land.

Remember the awkward kid in We’re the Millers who didn’t know how to kiss until his sister and his mother both taught him how? Okay, so Jennifer Aniston wasn’t really his mother and Emma Roberts wasn’t really his sister, but that’s the kid James Gunn turned into Adam Warlock, a dashing anti-hero some comic book enthusiasts might speculate to be the brother of Thanos and might even dare to say is stronger than the villain himself.

But in an ironic twist, in early fan reviews, the Warlock fans have been waiting for since news of his involvement, didn’t really show up although Will Poulter gave it his best shot. His part in the storyline has been described as lacking any substance and not really contributing to the overall story.

Thankfully, not all is lost when it comes to the character as for Gunn diehards, one particular aspect of Warlock confirms DCU’s Superman: Legacy is in good hands.

Plus Adam Warlock's flying scenes are an indication for how Superman Legacy will portray those type of scenes and MAN, in addition with the heart and care from Gunn, we are in the BEST hands possible. pic.twitter.com/0m59wQStsG — Superwise (@SuperwiseJohn) April 29, 2023

A big portion of Superman’s onscreen adaptation relies on how magnificent his flight and in-air fight scenes are. And seeing that Gunn is said to have done that portion of Adam Warlock’s character, who is a supporting character in the film, complete justice, it is easy to expect an even better representation when it comes to adapting DCU’s biggest superhero.

Gunn’s MCU swan song has already triggered chatter about his first DCU film as co-head of DC Films after Pom Klementieff shared she is in chats with the director to play a DC character. This instantly kicked up a storm of debates, with fans speculating that the actress is set to be a part of Legacy and dishing out increasingly enticing possibilities about her plausible character.

While some of the MCU superstars are thinking of jumping over to DC with Gunn, Poulter might want to think about it too since he didn’t exactly get the glittery debut as Warlock as many expected. He could easily find a place on the DC side and might even play a believable superhero one day if the writing does him justice.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to come out on May 5, 2023. So, set your ship windward and get ready for the next episode of the wonder that is James Gunn.