‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star’s DC casting bombshell already leading to ‘Superman: Legacy’ theories

We’re not exactly sure if they’re fully done with the MCU along with many of their co-stars, but one Guardians of the Galaxy favorite has confirmed they’re already in talks with old pal James Gunn for an unknown role in his rebooted DCU. Pom Klementieff returns as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a role she’s played in five projects now since boarding the franchise in 2017, but she’s admitted that it might be time for her to move on along to the Distinguished Competition.

Perhaps saying a tad more than she’s supposed to at this time, Klementieff let slip at Vol. 3‘s red carpet premiere that she’s in discussions with Gunn to play a specific DC character. Obviously, she’s not spilling the beans on who that is just yet, but given that things are already heating up for her DC future, it’s not hard to imagine she could show up in Superman: Legacy, which just entered pre-production.

Now DC detectives are doing their thing and attempting to guess how Klementieff could feasibly fit into Legacy. One popular suggestion shared on Reddit pitched that she could be portraying Lex Luthor’s right-hand woman, Mercy Graves (last played by Tao Okamoto in Batman v Superman).

Another possibility is Livewire, the electrifying supervillain previously seen in Superman: The Animated Series, Smallville, and Supergirl.

One wild idea even goes that she could be one of the Wonder Twins. The infamous Super Friends characters being among the first to appear in the DCU might sound far-fetched, but come on, this is James “I love obscure comic book characters” Gunn we’re talking about.

If Gunn and Klementieff are seriously talking about a DC role then Superman: Legacy must be the project in question, seeing as it’s the only one in the works right now. Whether any of these choices are on the money, though, we’ll have to wait and see. With any luck, we’ll get some official casting news sometime in the coming months.