Warner Bros. executives have given up trying to keep DC fans satisfied, and James Gunn coming in to take over the steering wheel is the perfect proof of that. But despite giving Henry Cavill the boot and canning the planned Wonder Woman sequel, it seems Zack Snyder’s Justice League is returning for one last huzzah as it becomes increasingly clear that The Flash movie is about absolutely anything but the Scarlet Speedster himself.

On the other side of the superhero sphere, Hugh Jackman may have just accidentally revealed the Deadpool 3 title, but his frenemy and ancient adversary Ryan Reynolds is already on damage control duty. Also, The Last of Us adaptation on HBO is getting a ton of press as we inch closer to the Jan. 15 premiere, and its showrunner has decided to explain what sets this attempt apart from all the other projects afflicted with the video game curse.

The Flash will feature the Justice League, but the internet is conflicted over the news

Image via Warner Bros.

The drama surrounding the SnyderVerse continues even though the man himself has moved on and new DCU boss James Gunn would rather pretend that it doesn’t exist. Now, The Flash director has all but confirmed the upcoming flick centering around Barry Allen’s solo adventure is going to feature a few superheroes from the Snyder ensemble, but social media doesn’t know how to take the announcement. Some Snyder stans are obviously thrilled to have these characters back for another outing, but others are seeing through the charade and questioning if The Flash even involves the Flash himself at this point. And thus, the SnyderVerse remains a topic of great controversy.

Here’s how The Last of Us is avoiding the pitfalls of video game adaptation

Image via Naughty Dog

Most Hollywood creatives wouldn’t even dare approach a video game as beloved and acclaimed as The Last of Us, but one man has decided to brave what could be the most disastrous storm in the world of adaptations by bringing the story of Joel and Ellie to life on the small screen. As for whether Craig Mazin — best known as the creator of HBO’s Chernobyl — has managed to avoid the so-called “video game curse” or not, the showrunner has explained how he circumvented the challenge.

“The way to break the video game curse is to adapt the best video game story ever — not by a little, but by a lot. So I flat-out cheated,” he explained recently. So, basically, remain as faithful to the source material as you can. I mean, that’s as solid a way to go about it as any we’ve ever heard.

Ryan Reynolds tries to patch the hull after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks the Deadpool 3 movie title

Photo via 20th Century Fox

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds appearing together as Deadpool and Wolverine for the Regenerating Degenerate’s third outing is one of the biggest movie events on the horizon, but Logan may have let the cat out of the bag too soon. Recently taking to social media to poke fun at Reynolds — which is just standard practice between the two by now — Jackman urged the Academy to avoid nominating the Deadpool star for an Oscar. He ended his message by saying that he’s going to be stuck with his frenemy on the “Deadpool and Wolverine” set, which might be the title of the movie after all. Don’t worry, though, because Reynolds is already doing damage control. Better to lose the saddle than the horse, right?