‘The Flash’ director confirms Justice League appearance, SnyderVerse stans react accordingly
Regardless of the mountainous volume of evidence placed in front of them, a certain section of the DCU fandom refuses to give up on their hopes and dreams for the restoration of the SnyderVerse. Based on recent developments, it ain’t happening on James Gunn’s watch, but a resurfaced comment from The Flash director Andy Muschietti has ignited a firestorm.
We know that the upcoming blockbuster will feature multiversal shenanigans and time travel, with Ezra Miller’s title hero being joined by a variant (also played by the actor), Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s respective Batmen, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Henry Cavill’s Superman was also supposed to come along for the ride until he was booted from the franchise, while the jury remains out on whether or not Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has made the cut.
As described by Muschietti, the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut will be “presenting a Justice League that is not the powerful Justice League that we all know,” before describing the team as “a retired vigilante, a half solar-powered alien, and two idiots.” Naturally, that’s not what many folks had in mind when Zack Snyder first assembled the all-star unit, and they’re letting it be known.
The ironic thing is that the majority of reports, rumors, and whispers from test screenings have claimed that The Flash if at the least very good, if not outright excellent. Some folks just can’t get on board, though, leaving us very curious to see how much it ends up splitting opinion this summer.