‘The Flash’ director confirms Justice League appearance, SnyderVerse stans react accordingly

Regardless of the mountainous volume of evidence placed in front of them, a certain section of the DCU fandom refuses to give up on their hopes and dreams for the restoration of the SnyderVerse. Based on recent developments, it ain’t happening on James Gunn’s watch, but a resurfaced comment from The Flash director Andy Muschietti has ignited a firestorm.

We know that the upcoming blockbuster will feature multiversal shenanigans and time travel, with Ezra Miller’s title hero being joined by a variant (also played by the actor), Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s respective Batmen, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Henry Cavill’s Superman was also supposed to come along for the ride until he was booted from the franchise, while the jury remains out on whether or not Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has made the cut.

As described by Muschietti, the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut will be “presenting a Justice League that is not the powerful Justice League that we all know,” before describing the team as “a retired vigilante, a half solar-powered alien, and two idiots.” Naturally, that’s not what many folks had in mind when Zack Snyder first assembled the all-star unit, and they’re letting it be known.

@GraceRandolph said that there was going to be a new justice league in the flash months ago. Never doubted her. https://t.co/EqCpZhz1rY — master bates a lot (@washington3937) January 4, 2023

Based on the Flash promotional video teasing how this is an "alternate universe Justice League" its kinda dumb to me that two of them are literally the same person with the only difference being one has a shitty costume pic.twitter.com/kFhoyS6CcD — Spider-Nerd (@TheNerdSpider) January 3, 2023

Yeah, this ain’t a Flash movie. This is a Justice League movie that uses The Flash as an excuse to do multiverse shenanigans to bring back Keaton’s Batman. It’s clear that the focus isn’t on the character of Barry Allen https://t.co/RWXDqRaZAi — Logan (check pinned!) (@DiamondSpiderP) January 3, 2023

Image via Warner Bros.

Everyday ya'll flood the timeline with dumb tweets like this. As if the option was to greenlight a Flash movie OR ZSJL 2. And the way ya'll think that every team of superheroes is intended to replace the mainline Justice League and not simply be a team featured in a movie. https://t.co/yFtFDX3qIg — ScOoT (@WeBuildMechs) January 4, 2023

They should bring him back as Superman one last time in the Flash film, giving everyone of our Justice League a proper send off can't leave Superman in shadows — ADVENTURES UNITED STUDIOS (@Fernando_M223S) January 3, 2023

Flash is traveling to a different earth so of course he'd find a different type of Justice League. — SuperDot18 (@SsjKDot18) January 3, 2023

The ironic thing is that the majority of reports, rumors, and whispers from test screenings have claimed that The Flash if at the least very good, if not outright excellent. Some folks just can’t get on board, though, leaving us very curious to see how much it ends up splitting opinion this summer.