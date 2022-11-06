Latest Sci-Fi News: Multitasking Elon Musk ruins Twitter and ‘Star Trek’ as Netflix finally makes a movie too awful to release

Darn you, Elon Musk! First, you ruin Twitter and then you singlehandedly detonate the credibility of the entire Star Trek franchise. We’ll get to that in a minute, but elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere today, it turns out that Netflix — the platform that has served up some truly risible original movies over the years — has finally found something too bad to release. Meanwhile, Star Wars fans revisit the saga’s most epic moment with new eyes.

Netflix and Blumhouse bow out of dystopian martial arts movie apparently too bad to back

Photo via Chris McGrath/Getty Images

You know a film has got to be a whole other level of awful when both its distributor and its production company ditch it after it’s done filming. But that’s exactly what’s happened in the case of Absolute Dominion, which is actually a crying shame as it sounds so wild that we need to see it. Described as a post-apocalyptic martial-arts epic, its cast includes Bill & Ted‘s Alex Summer and Patton Oswalt. Do those two get in a cage match? Somebody pick this one up so we can find out.

Nice one, Elon, now you’ve ruined Star Trek for us, too

Not content with just destroying Twitter from the inside, Elon Musk has now taken something else away from us — Star Trek‘s credibility. Trekkies have pointed out that one scene from Discovery‘s first season — which is already one of the most contentious runs in the whole franchise — has aged like milk after the about-turn of Musk’s reputation. The way this reference to the SpaceX founder has backfired is probably an indication that a series set in the 22nd century shouldn’t be namechecking contemporary celebrities.

Tales of the Jedi just proved yet again that Duel of the Fates is all-important

Image via Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Tales of the Jedi wasn’t a totally game-changing slice of Star Wars, but it did add a lot of texture to one of the saga’s more underrated villains, Count Dooku. And, in doing so, it might’ve made the already epic Duel of the Fates even more significant. Fans have pointed out that making Qui-Gon’s death the ultimate thing that sent Dooku turning to the Dark Side only adds to how fateful that battle between Jinn and Maul really was. In many ways, you could call it the biggest turning point in the entire timeline.

Four Doctors unite in mindblowing behind-the-scenes image

And, before we go, here’s a treat for Doctor Who fans. Last month’s “The Power of the Doctor” went above and beyond to celebrate the show’s 60-year history by bringing back as many previous Doctors as possible. This mind-blowing behind-the-scenes pic features four of the Time Lords together for the first time. Namely, David Bradley (First Doctor), Colin Baker (Sixth Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (Seventh Doctor), and the outgoing Jodie Whittaker (Thirteenth Doctor). If David Tennant was in it, too, this photo would be perfect.

