As if the pressure of his movie failing already wasn’t enough, people are trying to get David F. Sandberg into trouble by taking his viral Reddit comment out of context. Now, with Shazam! Fury of the Gods crashing and burning in theaters, the director is trying to steer the conversation away from his apparent nonchalance toward the movie’s box office performance.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is teasing the fandom with season 2’s release window, though if you were expecting it to arrive soon, you might be in for some bad news.

Pedro Pascal portrayed the surrogate dad long before The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, actually

via Dust

You might think that Pedro Pascal will have a difficult time escaping the vicious Hollywood tradition of being typecast now that he’s played the perfect surrogate dad in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, but the first time he portrayed such a character was in 2018’s sci-fi thriller Prospect.

The story involves a dad and his daughter trying to harvest precious stones on a faraway moon, only to get embroiled in a fight for their very survival. Sounds a lot like another post-apocalyptic story we know, eh?

Shazam! director sheds light on his earlier remark about knowing the movie would underperform

via Warner Bros.

Sitting through the disastrous Shazam! Fury of the Gods launch isn’t the only drama David F. Sandberg is dealing with these days. In a recent Reddit Q&A, the director was asked about his feelings on the box office estimate, and he pretty much said he already knew the sequel would flop. A lot of people are now calling Sandberg out for his seemingly unprofessional comment, but he’s insisting that it was taken out of context.

Bella Ramsey reveals when you can expect The Last of Us season two, and it’s not anytime soon

Image via HBO

While many newcomers are still processing everything that happened in The Last of Us season one and specifically its explosive finale, the team at HBO and Naughty Dog can’t afford to waste any time and are already laying the groundwork for adapting The Last of Us Part II in the form of two more television seasons.

How long that will take is anyone’s guess, but Bella Ramsey is here to give us a grim estimate. As she explained in an interview with The Independent, per Collider, it’s going to be at least two years until Joel and Ellie return to the small screens. “It will be a while,” she said. “I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Nine months just for pre-production sounds insane. Well, perfection takes time, and I’m sure most of us would be willing to wait for a little more time to get the next chapter in all of its acclaimed glory.